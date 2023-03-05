Barcelona want to decrease key player's wages by more than 50% due to salary constraints - Reports

Barcelona are set to offer a contract extension to club icon Sergio Busquets. The offer, however, is set to have a pay cut of over 50% as the La Liga giants look to cut down on their wage bill.

This comes after the team announced that they have tied Sergi Roberto down to an extension that will keep the Spaniard at the club through the summer of 2024. The management are now looking to extend Busquets' stay at the Camp Nou as well, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

However, Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are facing a few barriers in Busquets' contract extension. The first reason is said to be that the Catalans have not made an official offer yet, even though the player's representatives are looking to fast-track negotiations.

The second reason is that any new extension will include a significant pay cut. The Blaugrana are in the midst of a massive financial crisis. The club are looking to reduce their wage bill and the situation with the defensive midfielder is certainly interesting. The 34-year-old is one of the highest earners at the club, reportedly earning close to £200,000 a week.

The situation is expected to be resolved sometime this month, as Barcelona believe that dragging out Busquets' extension could have a negative effect on the locker room morale.

Mundo Deportivo also reported that the player has an offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Busquets is set to receive a massive two-year deal on a contract worth £16 million a year. The Spaniard also has an offer from David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami.

Barcelona express interest in signing young Brazilian striker

17-year-old Vitor Roque could be on the move to Barcelona.

Barcelona are keen on signing Brazilian striker Vitor Roque. The 18-year-old has been impressive and is attracting interest from top clubs from across Europe.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that any deal for Roque will cost a minimum of €25 million. The player has declared his interest in playing for the La Liga giants.

Spanish outlet Sport report that the Blaugrana are not alone in their pursuit of Roque. Premier League sides Arsenal and West Ham United are also interested in the player, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping an eye.

Roque was sensational as he led Brazil to the 2023 under-20 South American Championship last month, scoring six goals and setting up one more in eight appearances. With the Blaugrana's squad really lacking a striker outside of 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski, the addition of Roque could prove to be a vital move for the future.

