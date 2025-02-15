Barcelona want to extend 26-year-old star's contract until 2030: Reports

According to SPORT's Tomas Andreu Simon, Barcelona are looking to extend Jules Kounde's contract until the summer of 2030. Since his arrival, the French defender has been an integral part of the Catalan side and is enjoying a strong season under Hansi Flick.

Kounde joined the club in the summer of 2022 from Sevilla for a reported €50 million fee. He has scored six goals and provided 17 assists in 124 appearances, helping the side win one LaLiga crown and two Supercopas de Espana. He is currently contracted to Barca until the summer of 2027, but La Blaugrana are reportedly keen to extend his contract by another three years.

The Frenchman is enjoying one of his best seasons at the club under Hansi Flick, with three goals and seven assists in 36 games for the side. His performances have helped the side win the Supercopa de Espana this season, and they remain in the Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, and the LaLiga title race.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick backed Spanish referees after his side's eternal rivals, Real Madrid, launched a scathing attack on their credibility. The German tactician has insisted that he does not want to blame the referees, no matter the situation.

Los Blancos released a scathing letter after their loss to Espanyol in LaLiga, which enraged Spanish football. Speaking about the situation, Flick said (via the Score):

"This (letter) is their choice, they do it like this, it's not our way -- I said no excuses and we will do it like that. Every club has some reasons to say something. We're humans, it's normal in life, everyone makes mistakes."

"The referees have tough jobs. We have to take care of them, it's not easy this situation... when I arrived I said no excuses, no complaining and no blaming, I don't like that."

Barcelona sit two points behind table-toppers Real Madrid with a game in hand. The Catalan side will face Rayo Vallecano on Monday and a win would see them take the top spot and inch closer to reclaiming the Spanish crown from their eternal rivals.

