Barcelona want La Masia graduate to leave in order to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly pushing for former teenage sensation Ansu Fati to leave the club this month to enable them move for Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford. La Blaugrana are one of the sides to have been linked with wantaway Red Devils star Rashford, whose future appears to lie away from Old Trafford.

Spain international Fati has struggled to find his feet at boyhood club Barcelona, with manager Hansi Flick apparently having lost faith in him midway through the campaign. The German manager wanted the 22-year-old to be part of his squad for this season, but the forward picked up an injury in pre-season.

Fati has only played 186 minutes across all competitions this season, and the Catalan giants are looking to get him to leave, as per Relevo. The talented forward has been plagued by injuries, starting just once so far in LaLiga this season.

Barcelona are interested in strengthening their attack through the addition of Manchester United outcast Rashford this month. Registration space, coupled with the high wage demands of the 27-year-old mean that La Blaugrana may need to offload a player or two to get him in.

Fati has refused to entertain talk of an exit from the Spanish giants this season despite his struggles. The forward has been left out of the matchday squad for three successive games. He will surely be considering his future, particularly with the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming up next year.

A number of sides have indicated their interest in signing Fati in the past, with Girona said to be among those happy to have the forward. His high wages may prove a stumbling block for a permanent switch, but he may move on loan this month.

Manchester United set sights on Barcelona defender: Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on experienced Barcelona star Andreas Christensen as a potential January signing, as per reports. The Denmark international is one of their targets as they look to strengthen their backline this month.

Victor Lindelof has spent more time injured than fit this season, his last at Old Trafford, while Jonny Evans has also struggled with injuries. SPORT reports that Manchester United are looking at ex-Chelsea star Christensen as an option to come in and slot into their squad easily.

Barcelona will be open to selling the former Chelsea man, seeing as he is behind the trio of Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Ronald Araujo in the pecking order. With only 26 minutes of action this season due to injury, the centre-back may choose to leave the club this month in search of regular minutes.

