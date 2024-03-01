Barcelona want to re-sign La Masia graduate; will have to part ways with multiple defenders - Reports

Barcelona are looking to bring back central defender Chadi Riad from Real Betis. According to Ivan San Antonio of Catalan daily Sport, La Blaugrana are keen on activating a buyback clause in the Moroccan's deal.

Riad was a product of Barca's academy, coming up through the La Masia ranks. He was eventually sent on loan to Los Verdiblancos this season and they have an obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

However, Barcelona have a 50 percent sell-on clause in the deal as well as a buyback clause in the region of €7 million, which they are looking to trigger.

Riad has made 15 appearances for Real Betis in the league this season, helping the side keep five clean sheets.

Meanwhile, a key part of Barcelona's activities in the summer transfer window this season will include lowering the number of central defenders in the squad. Current options include the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez, and youngster Pau Cubarsi.

The number will only grow further in the summer when Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet set to return from loan spells from Girona and Aston Villa, respectively.

La Liga chief voices thoughts on Barcelona's financial troubles

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has played down Barcelona's financial issues. Speaking to beIN Sports, the league executive suggested that the Catalan giants can sell a few of their top stars to alleviate their concerns.

“Barcelona will overcome the situation it’s in. They have options to consider when their leaders decide to do so, if they believe they will provide solutions. They have two or three top-level players they can sell. By selling them, they can solve a large part of the problem. With those revenues, they can generate enough money to pay off debts and also pay the players," he said.

“Barcelona is a club that earns almost a billion. It’s not going to become that. Certainly. But, like many clubs, it’s going through a difficult situation and our financial fair play obliges it to be where it is. As far as I know, it hasn’t been eliminated from the Champions League and an still win the Spanish League. There’s no need to be so catastrophic about Barcelona,” Tebas added.

It has been a difficult past couple of seasons for La Blaugrana, struggling to adhere to La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules. Notably, they have struggled to register new players and extend contracts, with the cases of Ronald Araujo, Gavi, and Ilkay Gundogan coming to mind.

The league has imposed further restrictions on Barca, cutting down their allowed wage bill to €270 million. The figure represents a steep drop-off from the €649 million they were allowed last campaign.

