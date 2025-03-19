Barcelona want to re-sign Lionel Messi, club want to seal blockbuster deal after 2026 World Cup: Reports

According to TNT Sports (via GOAL), Barcelona are planning a sensational homecoming for Lionel Messi. The Catalan club wants to re-sign the Inter Miami star after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi, 37, left La Blaugrana in the summer of 2021 after the club failed to sign him to a new contract. The Argentine legend eventually joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. He spent two seasons with the French giants before leaving to join MLS outfit Inter Miami in 2023.

Messi is in the twilight of his career but has shown no signs of slowing down. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has established his legacy in the MLS, guiding Inter Miami to two titles (Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield) since joining the club. He is expected to also lead La Albiceleste to defend their world title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As per the abovementioned source, Barcelona are keen to bring Messi back to the club after the Mundial which is set to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The LaLiga giants want the Argentine's return to coincide with the re-opening of Camp Nou.

The iconic Camp Nou has been under construction since the end of the 2022-23 season. Since then, the Catalan club has played its home games at the Estadi Olimpic Llus Companys. However, the team should return to the ground for the 2025-26 season, with renovations expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.

At the time, Messi would be 38, which means should a return to the Catalan club materialize, he could end his illustrious career at the club where it began.

A summary of Lionel Messi's record at Barcelona

Lionel Messi joined Barcelona at age 13, progressing through the club's famous La Masia academy. He made his official debut for the club at age 17 in a league match against Espanyol during the 2004-05 season.

The legendary Argentine established himself as one of the best players in football with La Blaugrana, winning six Ballons d'Or. Messi guided Barcelona to 33 major honors and is the club's record goalscorer with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games.

