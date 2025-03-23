  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • Barcelona want to sell star in the summer as they don't want to lose him for free: Reports

Barcelona want to sell star in the summer as they don't want to lose him for free: Reports

By Patrick Cocobassey
Modified Mar 23, 2025 16:36 GMT
Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

According to MARCA, Barcelona want to sell Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen this summer to avoid selling him for free in 2026. Christensen joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 after his deal with Chelsea expired.

Ad

Christensen has played 75 games for La Blaugrana since his arrival, scoring four goals and assisting three to help the team win one Laliga title and one Supercopa de Espana. Since he arrived on a free transfer, any transfer fee obtained would represent a profit for the Catalan giants.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries this season and has made just one league appearance. Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing centre-back Jonathan Tah as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dutch national team manager discusses Barcelona star's future

Oranje manager Ronald Koeman recently discussed the future of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong with the press. Koeman, who has played for and managed Barca, discussed the midfielder's love for the Catalan club.

De Jong joined Barca in the summer of 2019 from Ajax for a reported €86 million fee. The Dutchman has played 242 times for the Catalan giants, bagging 19 goals and 22 assists to help the team win one LaLiga, one Copa del Rey, and two Supercopas de Espana.

Ad

In a recent discussion with reporters, the Dutch national team boss discussed De Jong's future, saying (via Barcablaugranes):

“The other day he couldn’t play the entire match due to the problem he was carrying, but he’s a great player and has recovered the best possible form. I know he loves Barcelona, but I’m not the one to assess whether he should renew or stay with the team.”

De Jong is reportedly close to signing a contract extension which will keep him in Catalonia until the summer of 2029. His current deal with the club expires in 2026, and he has played 1380 minutes across 29 games this season under new manager Hansi Flick.

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी