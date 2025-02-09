Barcelona want to sign teenager as Robert Lewandowski replacement - Reports

Barcelona have set their sights on precocious New York Red Bulls striker Julian Hall as their long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, as per Fichajes.net. The Spanish giants are preparing a succession plan for a number of positions in their squad, including the striker position.

Still only 16 years old, Hall has turned heads in the American football scene with New York Red Bulls, leading European clubs to take notice. Reports from Spain indicate that Barcelona are willing to pay as much as €10 million to beat their rivals to the signature of the young striker, whose market value is currently around €500,000.

Barcelona intend to sign Julian Hall and have him join their B team to gain experience in Spanish football before making the jump to the senior side. They also have an alternative plan to loan the youngster to a lower division side in Spain to allow him to develop while playing in a very competitive environment.

Trending

Hansi Flick's side have been linked with Canada international Jonathan David as their short-term option to succeed Lewandowski, but Hall represents a longer-term plan. The 16-year-old is contracted to New York Red Bulls until 2026, having signed a three-year deal with the club in 2023.

Hall is the youngest player to debut for New York Red Bulls in the history of the club, and is the third-youngest player to feature in the MLS, having made his debut aged 15 years and 190 days old. The youngster is of Polish descent through his mother and has declared his admiration for the 36-year-old Lewandowski in the past.

Julian Hall's pace, dribbling ability, and finishing skills have excited those who have watched him, causing them to believe he is bound for the top. The teenager scored two goals in the 2024 MLS season and is preparing to commence the new season with his side.

Barcelona star set to push for exit after clash with manager - Reports

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena is reportedly set to push for an exit from the club after a falling out with manager Hansi Flick in recent weeks. The Spaniard had an argument with the manager after losing his place in the starting XI since the turn of the year.

Academy graduate Pena patiently waited for his chance until Marc-Andre ter Stegen picked up an injury earlier this season, and he began to feature prominently. He lost his place to veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who was brought out of retirement by the club, in recent weeks after arriving late for a team meeting. The 25-year-old confronted manager Flick about the situation, and the manager has communicated that he considers the Pole to be his first-choice now.

SPORT reports that Pena is keen to leave the club, as a result, as he believes he did enough to keep the starting shirt at the club. He will not be keen to become third-choice at the club once Ter Stegen returns from injury later this year, and will look to find a new club in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback