Barcelona weighing up a move for 21-year-old talent following Olympic success with Spain: Reports

In an attempt to bolster their defensive department, Barcelona turned their attention towards promising young right-back Marc Pubill, currently plying his trade at Almeria, according to Football Espana.

Pubill featured as Spain’s starting right-back in their Olympic gold-winning campaign in Paris. The 21-year-old was earlier linked with a potential move to Atalanta, which fell through at the last minute. Now, the La Liga giants are considering a loan offer with an obligation to buy the young full-back, as Jijantes (via Football Espana) reported.

Pubill’s performances for Almeria last season have drawn mixed reviews, with the young defender showing flashes of brilliance despite battling a lengthy injury. Over 23 appearances, he scored once and provided three assists.

Trending

Meanwhile, if the move for Pubill materializes, Hector Fort, another young talent at the Catalan club, may instead be sent out on loan, potentially to another La Liga side. Fort had recently extended his contract with the club, hence, making a loan move could ensure regular playing time.

For the Blaugrana, Jules Kounde has been the first-choice right-back, and hence Pubill wouldn't walk into Barca's starting lineup right away. But he could be a weapon Hansi Flick sharpens for the future.

Outcast defender set to extend contract with Barcelona to facilitate Atletico Madrid move: Reports

Clement Lenglet is reportedly on the verge of extending his contract with Barcelona to enable a summer move to Atletico Madrid.

According to Barca Universal, which cites Mundo Deportivo journalist Roger Torello, the French defender, who was initially reluctant to extend his contract, has since reconsidered.

The two parties have reportedly aligned on the terms. Barca were initially resistant to the idea of Lenglet joining a direct La Liga rival. However, they have softened their stance after the player lowered his financial demands to facilitate the move.

The situation became more complicated when Barcelona received a significant offer from Saudi Arabia for Lenglet, which he declined. This refusal led to further discussions, resulting in his agreement to a contract extension that helps Barcelona stay within financial fair play regulations.

Lenglet's current deal with the Catalan club runs until 2026, and the extension would allow the club to spread out his salary over a longer period. Reportedly, only a few details remain to be ironed out before Lenglet can make his move to Atletico Madrid official.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback