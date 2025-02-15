Barcelona will only be able to sign striker target if Robert Lewandowski leaves in the summer: Reports

Barcelona have plans to sign a new striker in the next couple of years and have made a list of forwards who might be potential targets for them. The list includes Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. However, Barca's prime target was and still is Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, as per Football Espana.

Isak has been sensational this season for the Magpies, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League. Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (22) and Manchester City's Erling Haaland (19) have netted more goals than him.

As per Spanish outlet Diario AS, Isak was on the Catalan giants' radar during his Real Sociedad days. His asking price in 2022 was reportedly €70 million, an amount which was affordable for Barcelona. However, the club failed to make a move for his signature and he was snapped up by the Magpies.

Currently, the club has to operate within La Liga's 1:1 rule, which means they can reinvest their funds or earnings from sponsorships or even player sales. Notably, this rule also helped them register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

As per the report, Barca can only sign their prime target - Isak - if they offload Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has been in incredible form this season, scoring 19 goals in 22 league games, and recently extended his contract to the end of the 2025-26 season. Thus, it appears unlikely that Lewandowski will leave the club this summer, which could prevent Isak's arrival.

Robert Lewandowski's stats for Barcelona this season

Barcelona have been one of the most entertaining teams in Europe this season under Hansi Flick. La Blaugrana's attack has been on fire as they have scored 64 goals in La Liga and 28 in the UEFA Champions League.

The Polish striker has netted 19 goals in 22 appearances in the domestic league and leads the top scorer charts. In the continental competition, Lewandowski has nine goals to his name, one short of top-scorer Serhou Guirassy, who plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona and Lewandowski will next be in action when they face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Monday, February 17.

