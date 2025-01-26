Barcelona will be asked to pay €18 million for player also linked with a move to Real Madrid: Reports

LaLiga giants Barcelona will reportedly have to pay €18 million to sign SL Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The 21-year-old defender is regarded as one of the most promising players at the position in Europe.

Benfica took a gamble on Carreras, signing him from Manchester United initially on loan before making the transfer permanent last summer for €6 million. The Spain U-21 international has fit like a glove at the Estadio da Luz, seamlessly replacing Alejandro Grimaldo at the club.

As per Fichajes.net, Barcelona are very keen on the left-back, who has three goals and four assists across all competitions this season. They will, however, be required to pay a fee of at least €18 million to secure the youngster's signature. Manchester United reportedly have a buyback clause in Carreras' contract, which is also valued at a similar amount.

Carreras was afforded an opportunity to audition for a place in La Blaugrana's squad when they faced Benfica in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday. Despite his side losing the game 5-4, the former Red Devil put it an impressive display, including an assist.

Real Madrid are another side keen on the defender, as they appear set to miss out on their main target, Alphonso Davies, at left-back. It remains to be seen if either of the Spanish giants, or even Manchester United, makes a move to sign him this year.

Real Madrid pull away from Barcelona following LaLiga win

Real Madrid continued their impressive revival as they extended their lead atop the league standings with a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid. They are now ten points ahead of rivals Barcelona, having played a game more, in the league standings.

Kylian Mbappe continued his fine run of form as he scored his first hat-trick in a Los Blancos shirt to lead his side to victory. The France international scored in the 30th minute before adding another goal in the 57th minute and rounding off the scoring in added time with a penalty.

Carlo Ancelotti's side appear primed to retain the league title which they won last season, but have Atletico Madrid breathing down their neck. Los Colchoneros are four points behind them, with both sides have played the same number of games (21) in the league this season.

