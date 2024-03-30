Barcelona will have to pay €60 million to sign La Masia product who left for free - Reports

Barcelona have been informed that they would have to pay up to €60 million to secure the signing of former academy player Dani Olmo. The Spanish midfielder is making waves at German outfit RB Leipzig, leading to interest in him from multiple sides.

Spain international Olmo had his formative years at the famed La Masia academy before leaving to hedge his bets on Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb aged 15. The young midfielder has emerged as one of the finest attacking midfielders in the German Bundesliga and the Spanish national team.

Dani Olmo is wanted by multiple Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Arsenal, following his displays for club and country. Barcelona director Deco also has the Spaniard on his list of targets, and the club have received information about his €60 million release clause, as per El Nacional.

Olmo is contracted to Leipzig until 2027, and the German club are unlikely to sell him for below his release clause to any of his suitors. This would likely prove to be a stumbling block for the Blaugrana's interest, given that the club is in a dire financial situation and would likely be unable to afford the midfielder.

Dani Olmo was on target for Spain in their most recent international match, a 3-3 draw against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu. This season, the 25-year-old has contributed seven goals and four assists in 19 appearances for RB Leipzig across all competitions.

Barcelona are likely to prioritize the signing of loan stars Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix before moving for Olmo, whose price surely makes him unattainable. The midfielder is interested in a return to his boyhood club, but financial conditions make the deal unlikely.

Injured duo make Barcelona squad for Las Palmas clash

Barcelona have received a timely boost as they prepare to face Las Palmas in their La Liga return following the international break. The Spanish champions have named their squad for the home clash, and two of their injured stars are back.

Manager Xavi has named former Manchester City star Ferran Torres in the squad for the game, with the Spanish international having been out of action since January. There is also a return to action for centre-back Ronald Araujo, who missed the international break for Uruguay through muscle overload.

Xavi has also handed a call-up to Senegalese teenager Mikayil Faye, who impressed during the international break as he made his debut for his country. The youngster is yet to play for the senior Barcelona side, but is nearing a debut for the club.