Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati becomes youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history

Ansu Fati broke yet another record for Barcelona, as he became the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history with his first-half strike against Real Madrid. The young Spaniard is one of the most exciting players in world football and showed his class again, as he scored the equalizer after Barcelona fell behind to a goal from Fede Valverde.

Real Madrid scored an early goal at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona hit back almost immediately through Fati, who is quickly becoming an important player for the Catalans.

Having already become the youngest scorer in Barcelona's history and the UEFA Champions League, Fati also wrote his name into the history books for his national team. The 17-year-old broke a record that stood for over a century, as he became La Roja's youngest goalscorer in their decorated history.

Similarly, Fati took matters into his own hands and notched up Barcelona's equalizer, as he once again etched his name in history. Barcelona and Real Madrid share a rich history, and the Spaniard carved out the latest chapter in the fierce rivalry by scoring early in the first half.

Real Madrid and Barcelona in pursuit of bragging rights as Fati breaks long-standing record

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga Santander

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have a lot riding on the Clasico. While Real Madrid are looking to recover from successive defeats, Barcelona are aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga after their shock defeat against Getafe last weekend.

Ansu Fati is addicted to rewriting the record books.pic.twitter.com/PJPOTe7IVT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2020

With Ronald Koeman at the helm, Barcelona look like a different team altogether, with several youngsters being award the opportunity to shine. Fati is just one of their crown jewels, as the likes of Trincao, Pedri and Riqui Puig have also shown glimpses of their potential in the past few months.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will look to ease the pressure on Zidane with a victory. Los Blancos have started their La Liga title defense poorly and also lost their first game in the UEFA Champions League to Shakhtar Donetsk, with many of their big-name stars failing to produce the goods in recent weeks.

⚽@ANSUFATI

✅ 17 years old

✅ Youngest #ElClásico goalscorer in history

✅ Ties @LaLigaEN record for most goals ever scored by a player under 18 years old.



I N C R E D I B L E ! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6nzYZmPJem — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2020

El Clasico represents the perfect opportunity for both sides to make a statement early in the season and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.