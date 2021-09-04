Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati's return date revealed

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has been on the doctor's table for the past few months. But he finally appears to have shaken off his injury crisis as he prepares to make a highly-anticipated return in the coming weeks.

According to reports, Ansu Fati is expected to return to action when Barcelona lock horns with Granada in a La Liga clash on September 19. That means he won't take part in the Blaugrana's next two games against Sevilla and Bayern Munich.

🚨[ @fansjavimiguel🥇] | Ansu Fati looks set to return on the 19th of September, for Barca’s La Liga match against Granada. He will NOT play against either Sevilla or Bayern Münich. pic.twitter.com/7BEIzt3UXw — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 3, 2021

The 18-year-old forward has been on the sidelines since picking up a terrible meniscus injury against Real Betis in November last year. Originally scheduled to make a comeback within four months, a couple of relapses forced him to spend almost a year away from the pitch.

The last few weeks have seen a lot of progress on Ansu Fati's recovery. The winger recently returned to training with the rest of the squad. He is already working with the ball, taking shots and participating in major exercises.

The attacker was one of the brightest figures in Barcelona's squad at the start of last season. He recorded an impressive five goals and four assists to his name in 10 appearances before his injury layoff. The Catalan giants will be hoping he returns to his best form as soon as possible.

Ansu Fati is believed to be Barcelona's future star

Ansu Fati has inherited the iconic number 10 jersey at Barcelona

Lionel Messi departed from Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, leaving the iconic number 10 jersey vacant at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana responded by giving the shirt to Ansu Fati, which clearly highlights how much they believe in the attacker's potential to become a superstar at the club.

🔵🔴🔟 Ansu Fati's inherits Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt at Barcelonahttps://t.co/Z5h1T99rfr — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 1, 2021

Fati is a player who holds a lot of promise for the future and he's been tipped by many to define an era in the Catalan capital. The 18-year-old progressed through the youth system at Camp Nou and earned promotion into the senior team.

He made his debut appearance for Barcelona during a La Liga clash with Real Betis aged just 16 years, nine months and 25 days on August 25, 2019. So far, he's bagged 13 goals and five assists for the Blaugrana in 43 appearances across all competitions.

