Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal handed Spain national team call-up for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has received a call-up to Spain's senior team for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus. Yamal created history last season when he became the youngest player to debut for Barca's senior team.

The 16-year-old has started two La Liga games for Xavi's side this season, making three appearances overall. He has racked up two assists, too.

Yamal has represented Spain at the under-19, under-17, under-16 and under-15 age groups. He has now received his first call-up for La Roja's senior team. Whether the youngster plays a part for Luis de La Fuente's team, though, remains to be seen.

If Yamal plays a part during the upcoming set of international fixtures, he will become the youngest player in Spain history to don the national team's jersey. The Barcelona wonderkid seems to have a very bright future in front of him following an impressive start to his career.

Meanwhile, La Roja play Georgia on September 8 and meet Cyprus four days later in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ansu Fati backed to return to Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been loaned out from Barcelona to join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The youngster, once considered Lionel Messi's heir, is no longer at the club.

Barca legend Eric Abidal has backed Fati to have a successful loan spell and eventually return to the Camp Nou. Speaking about Fati's situation, Abidal said (via Barca Universal):

"Ansu has talent. We need to trust him. Gerard Pique left and came back, so did Cesc Fabregas. If there is trust, he will certainly come back.”

Brighton manager Robert De Zerbi is known for his reputation of developing young players into world-class talents.

There's no doubt about Fati's potential. However, he has struggled with game time and fitness. The loan spell at Brighton could hand the Spaniard the much-needed boost to rejuvenate his career.