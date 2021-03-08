Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba reveals advice he received from Lionel Messi

Create
Ilaix Moriba scored his debut goal for Barcelona in the club's 2-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday
Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba has revealed the advice he received from Lionel Messi following his debut goal in the Blaugrana’s La Liga win over Osasuna on Saturday.

Lionel Messi was the chief creator on the night as he teed up Jordi Alba and Iliax Moriba on either side of halftime to help Barcelona to a 2-0 win.

The game marked Ilaix Moriba's fifth appearance for the first team since he was promoted from the youth set-up by Ronald Koeman. He made his debut back in January when Barcelona locked horns with Cornella in the Copa del Rey.

Speaking on The Times Hub, Ilaix Moriba revealed his excitement after scoring his first Barcelona goal before revealing the advice that club captain Lionel Messi gave him. He said:

“Leo gave me a good pass and I don’t know how I cut and shot with the left, and thank God it went in. I will never forget this and I will take it to my grave. There’s competition for places but it doesn’t matter if you are young or not. If you play well you’re in the team."

The teenager added:

“The older players help us, give us advice, Leo tells me to get in the area as often as I can and get in positions to shoot.”

The 18-year-old midfielder became Barcelona's fifth-youngest goalscorer with his strike against Osasuna. He dedicated the goal to both his father and the Barcelona academy.

“I want to dedicate this goal to my father and La Masia, where I have learned a lot from.”
Ronald Koeman describes Ilaix Moriba as the future of Barcelona

After the win at Osasuna, Ronald Koeman was all praise for Ilaix Moriba. The Barcelona boss claims the Guinea-born midfielder is a player for the future, alongside Pedri and Rigui Puig. He said via Goal:

"Ilaix scored a goal in a difficult match, with 0-2 we killed off the game. Every time Moriba enters the pitch he brings something extra. Players like Pedri, Ilaix, Riqui, Araújo and Mingueza are the future of the club. Ilaix is young, but is physically very strong. He's gaining ground to be with the first team more often."
At 18 years and 46 days, Moriba also became the youngest player to score from outside the box in La Liga this season.

