Barcelona youngster picks up ankle injury - Reports

According to Relevo, Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre has suffered an ankle injury while playing for the Spanish under-21 side.

During a training session, Torre picked up the injury and was not risked for Saturday's game.

As a result of his injury, Torre will not feature in Rafael Marquez's side for the upcoming clash against Numancia.

OFFICIAL: Pablo Torre has an ankle discomfort in his right foot and is not available against Numancia.

He has only started one game for Barcelona's senior side so far this season. The Catalan club's penultimate group game against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League was the only time he has featured in Xavi's starting lineup since joining the club from Racing Santander in the summer.

Lothar Matthaus heaped praise on the Barcelona duo of Pedri and Gavi

Spain v Albania - International Friendly: Barcelona duo Pedri and Gavi

Barcelona duo Pedri and Gavi have slowly forged into a crucial part of the Catalan club. They have also established themselves as undisputed starters for the Spanish national team under Luis Enrique.

Gavi and Pedri played alongside Sergio Busquets during Spain's 7-0 win against Costa Rica in the FIFA World Cup. Gavi scored a magnificent side-footed volley during the game.

German legend Lothar Matthaus recently heaped praise on the duo as he told the media (via Barca Universal):

“They are going to lead this new generation and Luis Enrique is giving them a lot of confidence, and that is fundamental for them. La Roja always brings out new values."

Matthaus also spoke about the Catalan club's transfer policy as he said that they are the only club that can sign players without being finacially affluent. Matthaus said (via SPORT):

"Bellingham will soon be leaving Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid or a Premier League team, which is where the money is. If you don't have money, the only one who can sign is Barça, who don't have a euro but sign Lewandowski."

He also spoke about the upcoming FIFA World Cup clash between Spain and Germany. Matthaus said:

"if I think about the last meeting[Spain won 6-0], I don't have a good feeling. "That's in the past, tomorrow will be a new story. We'll have to fight for every metre of the pitch."

