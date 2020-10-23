With La Liga gearing up for another edition of El Clasico this week, Barcelona and Real Madrid have stepped up their preparations during the week and will want to make a massive statement this Saturday. Both Ronald Koeman and Zinedine Zidane have managed to revamp their squads and need a victory against their arch-rivals.

Barcelona, in particular, are in a distinct phase on transition and have added several young players to their ranks this season. The likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Francisco Trincao, and Sergino Dest have been impressive during their time at the club and have an excellent opportunity going into this game.

Barca's 2nd goal: 17-year-old Ansu Fati



Barca's 4th goal: 17-year-old Pedri



✨

Barcelona were heavily criticised for their ageing squad last season and endured dismal campaigns both in La Liga and in the UEFA Champions League. Ronald Koeman has done a good job so far at the Camp Nou and will want to build on his positive start to the season against Real Madrid.

Ansu Fati and Pedri, in particular, are already making waves in La Liga. The two 17-year-olds have seen plenty of time on the pitch under the Dutch manager and could potentially write their names into the history books against Real Madrid this Saturday.

Barcelona stars Ansu Fati and Pedri might break Real Madrid legend Raul's record

Raul was a phenomenon at Real Madrid

The 1994/95 season was a breakthrough season for Raul at Real Madrid. The teenage striker was a sensation in La Liga and became the youngest goalscorer in the history of El Clasico after finding the back of the net against Barcelona at only 18 years and 95 days of age.

Ansu Fati is no stranger to the record books and will have yet another chance to make history this weekend as Real Madrid travel to Barcelona for El Clasico. The Barcelona youngster turns 18 next week and could potentially become the youngest goalscorer in the history of El Clasico if he finds the back of the net against Real Madrid on Saturday.

🔵🔴 Ansu Fati = 1st player ever to score 2 Champions League goals before turning 18 👏👏👏

Ansu Fati added to his considerably long list of club records last month after his goal with the Spanish national team made him his country's youngest-ever goalscorer. The 17-year-old could add another feather to his cap with a goal against Real Madrid this weekend.

Barcelona's prodigious midfielder Pedri is also in contention to break the record this week. The Spaniard is a month younger than Ansu Fati and scored his first goal in Barcelona's colours this week against Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros. Pedri's versatility also makes him a goalscoring threat and the creative midfielder is likely to make a substitute appearance against Real Madrid.

Barcelona have unearthed a gem in Pedri

Barcelona lost the La Liga title race to Real Madrid last season and their revamped squad will be gunning for revenge this year. The Catalans have an array of attacking talent in their squad but will have to sort out a few defensive issues as the season progresses.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have identified areas of improvement all across the pitch after difficult defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk and Cadiz. The two arch-rivals are not at their best at the moment and will want to get their La Liga campaigns back on track at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

