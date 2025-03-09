Barcelona ready to offer Arsenal target new contract to make his one of the highest-paid players - Reports

According to a report from SPORT, Barcelona are set to offer Arsenal target Raphinha a bumper new contract, which will make the Brazilian one of the Catalan club's highest earners. The 28-year-old forward has been phenomenal for Blaugrana since he joined in 2022. His heroic performances have the club pondering an extension beyond the summer of 2027 when his current deal expires.

Raphinha joined the LaLiga giants in the summer of 2022 from Leeds United for a reported €58 million fee. The Selecao star has dazzled since he arrived, bagging 43 assists and 45 goals in 127 games to help the Catalan side to one LaLiga title and two Spanish Super Cups.

The Brazilian's form under Hansi Flick this season has seen him emerge as one of the best players on the planet. He has scored 25 goals and 18 assists in 40 games to help the side rise to the top of the table.

With Arsenal reportedly interested in Raphinha's services, the Catalan side will be keen to sign the forward to a longer contract to keep him at the club for many more years.

Arsenal and Barcelona target reveals reason he snubbed summer move

Arsenal and Barcelona target Nico Williams has explained why he opted to remain with his boyhood club, Athletic Club, despite interest from the two European giants. The Spanish forward has impressed since breaking into the first team in 2021 and is one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Williams has been vital for his Basque club, helping Athletic to the Copa del Rey title last season with 28 assists and 26 goals in 156 games. At the club, he plays alongside his older brother, Iniaki Williams. The brothers have shared the pitch 137 times and combined for 12 goals.

In a recent interview with France Football, the Spanish forward discussed why he opted to remain at his boyhood club despite the interest in his service. Williams via Goal:

“This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible. Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible. This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that. I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy, and I’m trying to do my best."

Barcelona and Arsenal were linked with a move for Nico Williams after his impressive performance for La Roja at Euro 2024. He remains contracted to Athletic Club until the summer of 2027.

