"Bas***d, can't be said enough" - TV presenter launches astonishing attack on Barcelona superstar 

Spanish television presenter Juliana Clanet has slammed Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique amidst intense media scrutiny regarding his personal life.

The veteran defender has established himself as a legend at Camp Nou and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation. However, it is his off-field antics that have caught the attention of people all over the world.

The 35-year-old was in an eleven-year relationship with Colombian singer Shakira and has two children with the 45-year-old. The power couple confirmed their separation in June due to the Barcelona star's alleged infidelity.

Shakira and Pique's separation has left fans and media all over the world shocked and furious at the defender. The former Manchester United centre-back is currently dating 23-year-old Clara Chia.

Pique's recent behavior has been heavily criticized by a number of media personnel all over the world. However, Juliana Clanet has not refrained from launching an astonishing attack on the Spaniard.

Clanet said on T3 (as per El Nacional):

"Pique bas***d. It's not said enough"

Juliana Clanet's comments come after Gerard Pique seemingly made his relationship with Clara Chia public. He was seen attending a wedding at Empordia and concerts at Cerdanya with the 23-year-old.

Gerard Pique's personal life could affect his Barcelona career

Gerard Pique has scored 52 goals in 606 appearances for the Blaugrana and has helped the club win eight LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Reys, and three Champions League titles.

He has firmly established himself as one of the best defenders to have played for the Catalan giants. Despite his experience and quality, the veteran defender was left out of the squad for their opening two league games this season.

As per 90min, the centre-back had a bust-up with Xavi Hernandez earlier this summer due to his off-field controversies. The former Spain midfielder was reportedly willing to part ways with Pique. However, the club opted to hold onto the 35-year-old.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta later revealed that Pique "is suffering" due to intense media scrutiny. This could influence his performances on the pitch.

Furthermore, the Blaugranas have signed Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde this summer, which could lead to them sidelining Pique if there is a dip in his performances.

