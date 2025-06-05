Bastian Schweinsteiger makes bold Ballon d'Or statement about Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele

Bastian Schweinsteiger has claimed that Lamine Yamal should finish ahead of Ousmane Dembele in the Ballon d'Or race. He did not name his pick for the award, but insisted that the Barcelona star was better than the Frenchman this season.

Speaking on German public access TV, Schweinsteiger stated that the France Football award ranking was clear in his head. He did not want to disclose his list but simply said that Yamal should rank above Dembele. He said via TouchlineX on X:

"For the Ballon d'Or, Lamine Yamal should rank higher than Dembélé."

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente also spoke to the media after Spain's win over France and backed Yamal for the award. He said that the Barcelona teenager is the best player in the world and said via ESPN:

"Lamine Yamal has made a statement tonight and shown that he should win the Ballon d'Or. He's the best player in the world and, in my opinion, of course, he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or."

Spain defeated France 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semifinal to secure a final clash with Portugal. Lamine Yamal scored twice in the game to help his side secure the win.

Lamine Yamal makes Ballon d'Or comment

Lamine Yamal spoke to the media after the win over France and said that he was happy to accept the France Football award. He believed that he was the best player in the world and said via Barca Times:

"The Ballon d'Or is for the best player of the year and I had no problem playing for that today. If they wanted to give the Ballon d'Or based on this match, I was open to it."

Yamal spoke to RTVE after the win over France and added via ESPN:

“France is a great team, they make you suffer, it’s normal. They are players who make you suffer until the end. But we are very happy with the victory. Portugal will be the same as this match, with world class players. We are very good teams and I hope to bring the Nations League back to Spain.”

“I always tell my mother, what motivates me and what I get up for in the morning is to play football. The best thing is to talk on the pitch. Dembele is a great player, but we are in the final.”

Portugal defeated Germany in the other semifinal to seal a place in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner as the EURO 2016 champions ran out 2-1 winners at the Allianz Arena.

