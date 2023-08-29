BBC make huge blunder by using clip of Manchester City legend instead of Luis Rubiales in bulletin regarding kiss scandal 

BBC news included a video of former Manchester City right-back Pablo Zabaleta during a news bulletin about the assault allegations against Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales kissed Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso, allegedly against her will, during the presentation ceremony after Spain won the Women's World Cup earlier this month.

Luis Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA from "all football-related activities at national and international level" for a 90-day period. Several footballers, teams, and federations have come forward in Hermoso's support and demanded Rubiales' immediate resignation.

Hence, the Royal Spanish Football Federation called an urgent meeting to discuss the situation regarding Rubiales on Monday, August 28. While announcing the news in a midday news bulletin presented by reporter Lewis Vaughan Jones, a video clip of Pablo Zabaleta talking to a female colleague was displayed instead of Rubiales by the BBC.

A BBC spokesperson acknowledged the broadcasting error. They said:

"A production error meant we showed the wrong image in an earlier broadcast. This has now been rectified."

The World Cup-winning Spanish squad has refused to play for the nation again unless Rubiales steps down. Additionally, the entire coaching staff of the Spanish national team has stepped down, apart from head coach Jorge Vilda.

Luis Rubiales' mother locks herself in a church and declares a hunger strike - Reports

Luis Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, has locked herself in a church in southern Spain and declared a hunger strike against the "inhumane hounding" of her son. She has also asked Jennifer Hermoso to "tell the truth" about the incident that took place after the FIFA Women's World Cup final. Rubiales is currently suspended by FIFA on a 90-day provisional period.

Hermoso has already released a statement regarding the incident, stating unequivocally that the act was done without her consent. She said:

"I feel the need to report this incident because I believe that no person, in any work, sports, or social setting should be a victim of these types of non-consensual behaviours. I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part. Simply put, I was not respected."

The 33-year-old forward also said that the Spanish federation tried to pressure her and her family to speak out in Rubiales' defense, which she has refused to do.