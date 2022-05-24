BBC Sport apologize as hilarious 'Manchester United are rubbish' text gets accidentally published

BBC Sport apologized for a message that was projected on their news bulletin ticker which depicted the words, 'Manchester United are rubbish'.

During a news segment on May 24 the sentence could be seen displayed at the bottom of the screen.

It's just the latest in what has been an embarrassing season for United, where they have been mocked for their calamitous performances in the Premier League.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the league, far and away from the expectations that the club had heading into the campaign.

The signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane last summer had added to a side that finished second last season. There were expectations of a title charge or at least a domestic cup triumph.

However, Manchester United have disappointed both domestically and in Europe. They exited the UEFA Champions League at the R16 stage against Atletico Madrid.

They also capitulated in the Carabao Cup against West Ham United in just the third round, losing 1-0 at Old Trafford.

In the FA Cup, they suffered further disappointment, losing to Championship outfit Middlesbrough on penalties.

Erik ten Hag will look to revive Manchester United after an embarrassing season

The Dutch coach has a huge job on his hands

Despite the hilarity behind the message of Manchester United being 'rubbish', it's hard to disagree with the notion given the huge fall from grace the club have encountered.

The Red Devils have suffered their worst trophy drought in 40 years, having won just three major trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. They won their last trophy in 2017 in the form of the Europa League. They also accumulated their lowest ever points tally in the Premier League, finishing with just 58 points.

Erik ten Hag was appointed the club's new manager in April and will now look to bring back good times at Old Trafford.

United have become somewhat of a laughing stock for their rivals this season, with Liverpool and Manchester City having hugely successful seasons.

Ten Hag is adamant that the successes of those two fierce rivals could come to an end. He looks to end Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's stranglehold on the league.

He told reporters in his first press conference as United boss (via SI):

"In this moment I admire them both. Liverpool and Manchester City play fantastic football, but you will always see an era can come to an end. I look forward to a battle with them and I'm sure other clubs will want to do that."

Ten Hag's first course of action could be to manage the squad with many players like Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic set to leave the club this summer.

