“Be careful, the best goalkeepers in the world are Spanish” - Luis de la Fuente warns Barcelona signing Joan Garcia about national team

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has warned new Barcelona signing Joan Garcia that his place in the national team is not guaranteed because of his move to the Catalan giants. He added that the best goalkeepers were all from Spain.

Speaking to MARCA, De la Fuente admitted that he was aware of Garcia's talent as he had worked with the goalkeeper during his stint with the Spain under-21 side. However, he was quick to add that the shot-stopper would have to earn his place in the national team by playing well for Barcelona. He said (via BarcaUniversal):

“He’s a great goalkeeper. I gave him a call-up to the U21s. Of course, he will come. We’ll see when the season starts what his situation is. But be careful, the best goalkeepers in the world are Spanish and they are in the national team. I say it very clearly: they are the best and we are very happy with them. And Joan will of course come to the national team when we think it’s convenient.”

Speaking to the club's official media team, Garcia sent a message to the Barcelona fans. He also expressed his excitement about the club's project and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m very happy, I was waiting for this day to come and it has finally come. My goal is to keep growing as a goalkeeper and win a lot, to achieve great things with this team, and that’s why I’ve come. It’s a very exciting project, with a great team and very young players, whom I already know. I am very excited to begin and to be with them. I consider myself a courageous keeper, with quick reflexes and strong in the air.”

Barcelona signed the Spanish goalkeeper despite reported interest from Real Madrid and Arsenal. The Catalan giants activated his release clause of a reported €25 million, signing him from Espanyol, who could not stop him from joining their derby rivals.

Barcelona star betrayed Espanyol, claims former club president

Former Espanyol president Joan Collett slammed Joan Garcia for joining the club's local rivals, Barcelona. He claimed that the goalkeeper had betrayed the fans and the club.

He said (via Tribal Football):

"It annoys me that he went with the 'monster'. He betrayed his teammates, coach and fans. The methods were wrong."

Garcia has signed a contract until 2031 at Barcelona. He is yet to be registered with LaLiga as the Catalan side need to get within the financial limits.

