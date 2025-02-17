“Be careful what you wish for” - Clinton Morrison tells Ruben Amorim that 23-year-old Manchester United star does not have enough quality

Pundit Clinton Morrison has slammed Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee for his performance in the side's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, February 16. He opined that the Dutchman does not have enough quality to represent the Red Devils.

Manchester United suffered its 12th league defeat of the season and eighth under new manager Ruben Amorim. James Maddison's lone strike in the 13th minute was the difference-maker at the Tottemhma Hotspir Stadium.

Zirkzee lined up alongside Rasmus Hojlund and Alenhandro Garnacho in United's attack but failed to significantly impact the match. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the clash, Morrison criticized Manchester United players for their performance. He opined that Zirkzee does not have the quality to represent the Manchester club.

"I’m not being disrespectful, but some of these players who put on a United shirt are not of Manchester United quality. It’s so poor from Joshua Zirkzee," said Morrison (via Metro).

He added:

"Biggest thing you take is the three points and the clean sheet. Man United will be disappointed. Alejandro Garnacho was the most lively, but it’s a big three points for Ange."

In 90 minutes on the pitch, Zirkzee managed just two touches in the opposition box. He created one chance, missed one big chance, was dispossessed of the ball thrice, and caught offside once (via FotMob).

Since joining the Red Devils from Bologna last summer in a reported £36.54 million deal, Zirkzee has scored five goals and two assists in 35 appearances across competitions.

"It was the difference of the game" - Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim highlights reason for 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim stated that his team's inability to utilize their chances cost them the game against Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese tactician was forced to deploy a depleted squad against the north London club due to injuries.

The Red Devils had eight academy players with no Premier League experience on their bench. Nevertheless, they had some clear-cut chances during the match but failed to get the ball into the net.

Amorim said after the game (via Metro):

"It was the difference of the game, they scored and we didn’t. We had the opportunities. We had situations in transitions, trying to get a result, but in the end they scored and we didn’t."

"We want to recover the players, I think we can recover some players for the next game. We have to be together to finish the season and start over," the manager added.

The result saw Manchester United drop to the 15th position on the league standings with 29 points from 25 matches. They will face Everton next in a league clash at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 22.

