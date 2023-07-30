"Be careful what you wish for" - Manchester United legend claims fans will regret celebrating Andre Onana replacing David de Gea

Former striker Dwight Yorke believes Manchester United fans will be begging for David de Gea to return once Andre Onana starts in goals in the Premier League. He believes that the new signing is not as good as the Spaniard and makes a lot more mistakes.

De Gea left Manchester United in July after his contract with the club expired. The Red Devils were in talks with the Cameroon star and accelerated the move after the Spaniard's departure.

While the move was highly appreciated by Manchester United fans, Yorke believes it is a mistake. He does not think Onana is as good as De Gea and told OLBG:

"I've said before that Man United need to be careful what they wish for with losing David de Gea. For all the good De Gea has done for Man United, the way his career ended was really bad. I hope this doesn't come back to haunt Man United now they've bought Andre Onana. Be careful what you wish for. De Gea is the Golden Glove winner, a high-profile player who has made mistakes, like the rest of us. De Gea winning the Golden Glove is like winning the Golden Boot and being the top scorer at the club but still getting replaced by the football club. That does not resonate well with me."

He added:

"In my opinion, Onana is not as good as De Gea and people need to watch him very carefully. I've seen Onana before, the Premier League is a different kettle of fish with how fast the game is and how often you are pressured. Onana tries to be an outfield player rather than a goalkeeper sometimes. I will be watching this guy very closely, and the people who have criticised De Gea and wanted him to leave will probably be the ones who will be calling him to come back. I'm hoping that doesn't happen for Man United's sake."

Andre Onana made his debut for Manchester United in the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid.

Manchester United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan as David de Gea replacement

Manchester United signed Andre Onana for €55 million from Inter Milan. The Cameroon star was in top form for the Serie A side and helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final last season.

The move was completed a few days after David De Gea ended his 12 year stay at Old Trafford. He had agreed on an extension with the Red Devils, but the club rescinded their offer and asked him to lower his wages further.

The Spaniard has been linked with Bayern Munich this summer, as the Bundesliga champions are looking for a Manuel Neuer cover. Saudi Arabian sides are also interested in the goalkeeper and have offered him a big deal.