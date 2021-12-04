"Be the man" - Ralf Rangnick told what he must do to be successful at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has advised Ralf Rangnick to 'be the enforcer' in order to succeed at Old Trafford. Rangnick has been hired by Manchester United as the club's interim boss until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the club's 4-1 defeat to Watford on November 20. Michael Carrick was appointed caretaker manager and led the club to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League, a 1-1 draw at Chelsea, and an impressive 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday night.

Ralf Rangnick is widely considered the 'father of gegegenpressing' and is expected to implement a similar style of football at Old Trafford. Pallister has advised Rangnick to take control of the dressing room and 'be the man' at Manchester United.

"I think he's [Rangnick] got to come in there and be the man, be the enforcer, and I'm sure he will be, and he'll bring into place the way he sees the game being played and I think they'll all know he's the boss," said Pallister as per the Manchester Evening News.

Reports suggested a number of Manchester United stars had lost faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ability to lead the club to silverware towards the end of his reign at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have, however, shown signs of revival in recent weeks. Manchester United secured qualification to the last-16 of the Champions League thanks to their 2-0 win away at Villarreal last week.

The 20-time Premier League champions have also climbed up to seventh place in the Premier League table and are just three points behind fourth-placed West Ham.

Manchester United's performance against Arsenal gave a glimpse into the type of football they could play under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Manchester United claimed a crucial 3-2 victory over an in-form Arsenal side at Old Trafford on Thursday night in the Premier League. Despite conceding two goals to Mikle Arteta's side, Manchester United's overall performance is likely to have boosted the morale of the players and the club's fans.

Manchester United created quite a few goal-scoring opportunities against Arsenal and were able to win the ball back high up the pitch on a number of occasions thanks to their high press.

Ralf Rangnick is well-renowned for his high-pressing, attacking, 'heavy metal' style of football. The 63-year-old is therefore likely to take the positives from Manchester United's performance against Arsenal and look to build on it.

The Red Devils will face a tricky test against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava