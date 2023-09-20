"Be open and be honest" - Ex-MLS star urges Inter Miami to be transparent about Lionel Messi's injury status

Former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas has demanded more transparency from MLS and Inter Miami regarding Lionel Messi, especially his injury status.

Messi has been out of action since suffering an injury during Argentina's 1-0 win against Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on September 8.

He wasn't a part of the Inter Miami team which was defeated 5-2 by Atlanta United in their previous MLS clash. Messi's participation in the clash against Toronto FC on Wednesday (September 20) is also uncertain.

Manager Tata Martino has refused to give a clear-cut answer on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's availability. MLS commissioner Don Garber has previously said that he can't pressure any team to reveal any information that might not be favorable for them.

Lalas, however, thinks that the club should keep supporters in the loop. Many of them try very hard to get tickets to Inter Miami's matches for the sole reason of watching Lionel Messi in the flesh. Lalas said (quoted as per GOAL):

"That is a little bit disingenuous, that is a bit simplistic and that is a little bit naive when it comes to Major League Soccer and what Don Garber, as the commissioner, has done with Messi."

He added:

"They have used Lionel Messi since the moment it was announced to sell and to hype absolutely everything both on and off the field. I think that, whether it's Inter Miami or MLS, if they have information and he is not going to play, they need to make it very clear."

Lalas continued:

"Especially before using Messi for all this soccer promotion. I think it's important and I think it's vital for fans, teams and media to know. It is the clubs responsibility to do everything to inform but also from a competitive stand point, Inter Miami have to do everything to make the playoffs. Be open and be honest with everybody."

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has seen a major influx of fans and celebrities in the stadium. The likes of Leonardo di Caprio and Tom Holland were recently seen watching the Argentine play.

"One of my responsibilities as the coach is to care for my players"- Tata Martino on Lionel Messi's availability against Toronto FC

Lionel Messi didn't play a part in Inter Miami's 5-2 loss at Atlanta United in their last game. The 36-year-old was certainly missed in Tata Martino's team's attack for the clash at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

With an MLS clash against Toronto FC set for Wednesday, fans are keen on knowing whether Messi will be a part of the squad. Ahead of the game, Martino provided a pragmatic answer about his squad, telling the media (via MLS' website):

"Every player on our roster wants to play every match. That is the mentality of our group. We have a lot of important matches in a short window of time, and one of my responsibilities as the coach is to care for my players and help them make the hard decisions that will give us the best chance of keeping everyone healthy during this busy run."

He added:

"Beginning on Wednesday, we have six matches in 18 days, which is one match every three days, including the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Final."

Since making his Inter Miami debut on July 21, Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 11 matches for them. He also helped them win the Leagues Cup, their first-ever trophy. This highlights the Argentine's importance to the team.