Journalist Migue Granados was seen kissing Lionel Messi on his neck in the teaser of his upcoming interview with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

The Argentina captain is beardless in the video as he is now sporting a new look and fans on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, are reacting to the clip.

During the early years of his career, Messi maintained a clean shaved look before sporting a beard, which stayed with him until last week. The 36-year-old, though, is once again beardless, giving the fans a throwback look.

Netizens were amazed with Messi's new look as one of them commented on X:

"The beardless messi is back. can't wait to watch him today."

Messi hasn't been in competitive action since playing for Argentina in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Ecuador. The 36-year-old scored a stunning free-kick goal before being taken off later in the game owing to a suspected injury.

He didn't play La Albiceleste's next match against Bolivia and was also absent from the Inter Miami squad that lost 5-2 to Atlanta United in their previous MLS showdown.

Fans, though, will soon be treated to an exclusive interview of Lionel Messi. His beardless look in the promo stunned several fans and here are some of the best reactions on X:

Tata Martino spoke about the reason behind Lionel Messi's absence from the game against Atlanta United

Lionel Messi was not a part of Inter Miami's squad which lost 5-2 against Atlanta United. Besides Messi, Jordi Alba was also absent from the team.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino revealed that both players were suffering from muscular fatigue. Speaking to the media, Martino said (as per MLS' website):

"Both (Messi and Alba) have muscular fatigue. There was a risk of having worse consequences if they were to play this game. It had nothing to do with the (artificial) turf."

The Mercedes Benz Arena, home of Atlanta United, uses artificial turf on their pitch. Many speculated that could be the reason behind Messi's absence as artificial turfs can aggravate injuries. Martino, however, played down the notion and pointed out fatigue as the reason behind Messi's absence.

Inter Miami is set to play Toronto FC in an MLS clash later tonight. Fans will be keeping a keen eye on whether Lionel Messi plays a role in that match.