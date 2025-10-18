“Beast in human form”, “This guy is too much” - Fans react to response from Cristiano Ronaldo after missing penalty in 5-1 win vs Al Fateh

Fans were over the moon after Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's thunderous strike following a missed penalty in Al-Nassr's 5-1 win over Al-Fateh (October 18).

Summer signing Joao Felix scored the opening goal on the night (13'), but it was cancelled out by Al-Fateh's equalizer (54'). However, just six minutes after the leveller, the Knights of Najd were handed a golden chance to take the lead from the penalty spot.

Ronaldo stepped up, but saw his spot-kick saved by Fateh's goalkeeper. The ball remained in play, and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane recovered it for Al-Nassr, playing it to the Portuguese marksman on the edge of the box.

The 40-year-old cut in and unleashed a stinging drive into the top corner, scoring just 20 seconds after his penalty miss. Fans were impressed by the strike, taking to X to sing the legendary forward's praises.

@Castro1021 wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo. 40 years of age. You will never see anything like it again."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"1000 goals is coming fast," @Cunha__utd claimed.

"What a goal," @walshy638372 wrote.

"Bro decided to go with his 2017 haircut and voila starts to give us banger goals from 2017," @themansudais wrote.

"Scoring this immediately after missing a penalty (is crazy)," @heyy_buka claimed.

"He’s still got it," @Mannyofweb3_ asserted.

"This guy is too much," @De_sure_ wrote.

"Beast in human form," @shegzloy07 claimed.

"Man’s been farming goals like he’s on a side quest to defeat mortality," @SongsOfEden wrote.

"Name one player who plays or scores like this at the age of 40,this is not normal," @champion_zu claimed.

Ronaldo has racked up six goals and two assists in seven appearances for Al-Nassr this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have taken an early lead in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race

Legendary attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr maintained their perfect record in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season with a 5-1 thrashing of Al-Fateh.

Since the Portuguese icon's arrival at Al-Awwal Park in January 2023, the Knights of Najd have not won a single major title. However, the tide seems to be turning for them in the 2025-26 season.

While Ronaldo has been aging like fine wine, continuing to deliver top-drawer performances, the squad around him has also received a significant upgrade. New signings Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman and Inigo Martinez have hit the ground running, significantly strengthening Nassr's push for titles.

Under the tutelage of newly appointed coach Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr have won all five of their league encounters thus far. They have scored a whopping 19 goals and conceded just two, further emphasizing their attacking and defensive dominance.

Up next, Nassr will be seen in action in their AFC Cup group stage encounter against Indian side FC Goa.

