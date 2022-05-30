Create
"Beat Real Madrid, then talk" - Thierry Henry slams Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after Champions League final loss

Henry has slammed Salah for his comments
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified May 30, 2022 06:49 AM IST
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has blasted Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for his comments prior to the 1-0 loss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final. The Reds could not overcome Los Blancos as Vinicius Junior's second-half strike was enough to secure the victory for Carlos Ancelotti's side.

Speaking ahead of the game, Salah seemed determined to get revenge on Real Madrid for the 2017-18 Champions League final. Los Blancos got the better of Liverpool on that night as well in a 3-1 victory during which Salah was taken off early due to a shoulder injury. The Egyptian told BBC Sport earlier in the week:

"We have a score to settle."

However, following their loss on Saturday, Thierry Henry has called out Salah for being too arrogant ahead of the final. The Frenchman told CBS Sports:

"I always say something, don’t talk before a final. Beat Real Madrid, then talk and say ‘it was revenge and all of that’. When you talk before a final, you have to win it."
🗣️“I always say something, don’t talk before a final. Beat Real Madrid, then talk and say ‘it was revenge and all of that. When you talk before a final, you have to win it.” #LFC #RMFC -Thierry Henry on Salah's 'revenge' comment https://t.co/a7iBrRmHHg

Salah could not impact the game as he often does for Jurgen Klopp's side against a resilient Real Madrid side on Saturday, as the Reds lost their second Champions League final in four years.

"He’s one of the best" - Henry on Real Madrid star's performance against Liverpool

Courtois was named man of the match for his performance in the fnal
Henry also singled out goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for his performance in the win. The Belgian had a historic night for Los Blancos as he made nine saves and thwarted every single one of the Reds' attempts.

Henry was full of praise for Courtois. He said:

"We have said it so many times, ‘it’s about putting the ball into the back of the net. They have one on target and they score. Liverpool had a lot. But they faced Thibaut Courtois. Remember what I said in the semi-final, people don’t give him the credit he deserves. He’s one of the best keepers in the world and better than Ederson. And he’s shown it tonight."
Wow. Thierry Henry said if Courtois, “any time the ball goes into his box, you feel safe.” I don’t think there’s a better compliment for a keeper than that.

