"Beat Real Madrid, then talk" - Thierry Henry slams Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after Champions League final loss

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has blasted Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for his comments prior to the 1-0 loss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final. The Reds could not overcome Los Blancos as Vinicius Junior's second-half strike was enough to secure the victory for Carlos Ancelotti's side.
Speaking ahead of the game, Salah seemed determined to get revenge on Real Madrid for the 2017-18 Champions League final. Los Blancos got the better of Liverpool on that night as well in a 3-1 victory during which Salah was taken off early due to a shoulder injury. The Egyptian told BBC Sport earlier in the week:
"We have a score to settle."
However, following their loss on Saturday, Thierry Henry has called out Salah for being too arrogant ahead of the final. The Frenchman told CBS Sports:
"I always say something, don’t talk before a final. Beat Real Madrid, then talk and say ‘it was revenge and all of that’. When you talk before a final, you have to win it."
Salah could not impact the game as he often does for Jurgen Klopp's side against a resilient Real Madrid side on Saturday, as the Reds lost their second Champions League final in four years.
"He’s one of the best" - Henry on Real Madrid star's performance against Liverpool
Henry also singled out goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for his performance in the win. The Belgian had a historic night for Los Blancos as he made nine saves and thwarted every single one of the Reds' attempts.
Henry was full of praise for Courtois. He said:
"We have said it so many times, ‘it’s about putting the ball into the back of the net. They have one on target and they score. Liverpool had a lot. But they faced Thibaut Courtois. Remember what I said in the semi-final, people don’t give him the credit he deserves. He’s one of the best keepers in the world and better than Ederson. And he’s shown it tonight."