"Beating Barcelona at that time was like an orgasm" - Mesut Ozil claims El Clasicos have lost their intensity and emotion in recent times

Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil believes El Clasico, the fabled name for an encounter between Los Blancos and Barcelona, has declined over the years. The German claims that the fixtures between the Spanish giants in recent times have lacked the intensity they once had.

El Clasico is a household name in the world of football, representing two Spanish giants clashing in a thrilling encounter. It has produced some great rivalries over the years, including between footballing greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as well as between world-class managers like Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

Ozil, who donned a Real Madrid jersey for three years during his playing days, has taken part in many Clasicos himself. The German was asked about his memories of playing against the Blaugrana in an interview with Marca.

He said:

"I think I lived the best time of the Classics, Madrid-Barça in all its heyday. Until the Champions League semifinals! They were games that had it all. It was Mou against Pep, Cristiano against Messi..."

Ozil added:

"Today El Clásico has lost intensity and emotion, I would say. Beating Barcelona at that time was like an orgasm, because they were incredibly strong matches. I also have to say that our 5-0 defeat in La Liga in 2010 was one of my biggest nightmares on the pitch. I've played a lot of games, a lot of derbies, but I think there won't be anything like those Clasicos."

Ozil registered 159 appearances for Real Madrid during his time in Spain, recording 27 goals and 81 assists. He won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

"In the end it wasn't a matter of money" - Mesut Ozil reveals key reason for joining Real Madrid over Barcelona

Real Madrid signed Ozil from German outfit Werder Bremen in the summer of 2010 for €20 million. The retired German international opened up about his decision to join Los Blancos despite having a meeting with the Blagurana over a potential move.

Ozil stated that the deciding factor was former Madrid manager Jose Mourinho. He said in the aforementioned interview:

"That was a decision between Real Madrid and Barcelona. And in the end it wasn't a matter of money. I don't know if this is known, but I visited Madrid and Barcelona at that time and the difference was Jose Mourinho. Mou gave me a VIP visit to Real Madrid. He took me to see the stadium and all the trophies they had won. That gave me goosebumps."

Speaking about then-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, Ozil added:

"The visit in Barcelona was less enthusiastic and what was more disappointing is that Pep Guardiola didn't even bother to meet me. Before that trip I really liked Barca's style of football and I could really imagine playing with them, but Madrid went with everything. So Jose Mourinho was definitely the most important factor in my decision. After my visits, my decision was one hundred percent clear: I wanted to be a madridista.

Poll : 0 votes