“Beating the best is always the most enjoyable” - Thomas Muller talks about rivalry with Lionel Messi after MLS switch

New Vancouver Whitecaps signing Thomas Muller has commented on the possibility of facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami soon in the MLS. The German legend is not focused on the Eastern Conference side, but heaped praise on the Argentine.

Speaking to the MLS club's media team, Muller said that he has always had a positive rivalry with Messi. He admitted that beating the best is something he enjoys and hopes it continues from his days with Bayern Munich and the German national team. He said (via Tribuna):

"The competition with Leo Messi is closer to a positive rivalry. I faced him several times in big matches, and when you see what he's doing now, it's astonishing. I think he scores in almost every match. The media attention is immense when Leo Messi is present, and this can make things very special."

"I don't want to think now about facing Inter Miami and Messi, but it's obvious that playing against a team that includes Messi is always a wonderful experience for any football player because he is an exceptional figure in our sport, and beating the best is always the most enjoyable. That's what I've experienced repeatedly with Bayern Munich and the national team."

Thomas Muller left Bayern Munich at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup last month, following the expiry of his contract. He has joined the Vancouver Whitecaps on a free transfer, much like Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami in 2023, and is yet to make his debut.

Thomas Muller has always spoken about his record against Lionel Messi

Thomas Muller has faced Lionel Messi 10 times in his career, both with Bayern Munich and the German national team. He has come out victorious in seven matches, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking to ESPN in 2022, he said (via BolaVIP)

"Messi or Ronaldo? I'll go for Ronaldo. Against Messi, I have a good statistic, against Ronaldo not that good."

However, he named the Argentine as his GOAT during an interview with DAZN. He claimed that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were strong candidates, but he was leaning towards the Inter Miami captain and said (via BolaVIP):

"The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say, 'I go to the stadium because of his elegance,' and at the same time, he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles. Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant."

Inter Miami have already faced Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS this season, pushing the first league meeting between Thomas Muller and Lionel Messi to next season. However, they could face off in the Leagues Cup or the MLS Cup, depending on the draw and final league standings.

