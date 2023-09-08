“Beautiful” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Lionel Messi react as Antonela Roccuzzo shares stylish snaps from event

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo stole the limelight with an appearance at a Tiffany & Co. event in Mexico, where she graced the red carpet. In the event held in Mexico City, Antonela was the centre of attention at the Diamonds and Wonders event, as she posted on Instagram.

Roccuzzo, Messi's life-long partner, posted the pictures from the event on her Instagram account, which has 36.9 million followers. She was decked in Tiffany’s stunning Schlumberger jewelry collection that she paired with matching bracelets and earrings as she went for a stylish look. Among her jewellery were a platinum, leaf-shaped diamond necklace and matching diamond floral design earrings.

Antonela was a guest as Tiffany & Co showcased a group of luxurious jewellery, and she took the opportunity to wow her followers. The post had generated 1,936,034 likes and 13,956 comments at the time of this article. She revealed her happiness at attending the event in the caption of her post and thanked the organisers for the event.

"So happy to be part of the #tiffanyandco #tiffanyandco Thank you so much for such an amazing event ✨️ #DiamondsAndWonders Tiffany partner"

Some of the most prominent comments came from her husband Lionel Messi and Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi simply commented two emojis to show his admiration for her appearance at the event, and Rodriguez referred to her as beautiful.

"Beautiful ❤️"

Antonela Roccuzzo flew back to her base in Miami to be with her children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro after the event. The Messi family reside in South Florida, having moved there permanently this summer when Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami.

Where was Lionel Messi as Antonela Roccuzzo stole the spotlight?

Argentina captain Messi is currently on international duty with his country back home. He was preparing for their first 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Ecuador at the time of the event.

Expand Tweet

Messi saw the Instagram post and sent in his comment after the match against Ecuador, in which he scored the winner. The 36-year-old netted a trademark free-kick to get his country off to a perfect start in qualifying.

The Inter Miami forward remains on duty with the national team as they prepare to take on Bolivia next Tuesday. He will return to Miami after the game in La Paz to continue the MLS season. The Inter Miami star has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in the USA since joining the side from PSG.