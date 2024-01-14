“Beautiful, sexy football” - Roy Keane in awe of Manchester United superstar’s goal against Tottenham

Roy Keane was in awe of Marcus Rashford's goal in Manchester United's 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (14 January).

The Red Devils took the lead in the third minute after Rasmus Hojlund blasted the ball into the near post from inside the box. Richarlison leveled matters 16 minutes later after heading in Pedro Porro's corner kick.

Hojlund then turned from scorer to provider as he assisted Rashford's 40th-minute strike. The two combined well for a neat one-two at the edge of the box, resulting in the Dane setting up Rashford for a right-footed shot.

The Englishman made no mistake and hit a well-placed low shot into the bottom right corner of the goal despite being under pressure from two Tottenham defenders. The link-up play between Manchester United's two star forwards pleased Keane.

The Irishman said of the goal on Sky Sports (h/t Daily Star):

"He’s [Rashford] hungry, he’s got desire and that is a brilliant finish. You knew straight away he was at it in that first half, a little one-two, good strength, beautiful, sexy football that."

Timo Werner made his presence felt just seconds into the second half. The January loan signing from RB Leipzig, as he tends to do, drifted wide down the left flank before cutting inside and playing a low pass to Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguayan midfielder's run into the box paid off. He latched onto the former Chelsea forward's pass, controlled the ball well, and blasted a left-footed shot past Andre Onana to level the scoreline. The game finished 2-2 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend rues missed stoppage-time chance against Tottenham Hotspur

On paper, Tottenham Hotspur dominated Manchester United at Old Trafford. Ange Postecoglou's men were fearless in and out of possession on enemy territory, keeping 64% of the ball and taking 16 shots as compared to the hosts' nine.

Six of Spurs' efforts found the target while Manchester United managed just two shots on target – both of which resulted in goals. Gary Neville was arguably not alone in suggesting that the number should have been three for United in second-half stoppage time.

Alejandro Garnacho was afforded a lot of space down the left flank in the fifth minute of stoppage time, and the Argentine played in a delicious right-footed cross into the box. He found Scott McTominay in acres of space, but the Scotsman, usually prolific in front of goal, headed the ball wide off the mark.

Speaking of the chance, Neville said (h/t @centredevils on X):

"He [Scott McTominay] has to score! It's a free header, no challenge anywhere near him. He has to head it down - that's the main thing."

The draw means Manchester United are now seventh in the table with 32 points from 21 matches — two places and eight points below Spurs.