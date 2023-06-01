"Beauty," "Spectacular" - Dani Alves' ex-wife Joana Sanz sends fans into a frenzy with latest Instagram post in a swimsuit

Dani Alves' former wife Joana Sanz has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest social media post. Sanz is closing in on 1 million Instagram followers. Her latest post in a swimsuit has left fans stunned.

Sanz uploaded an image of her reading a book while sitting on a chair.

"Don't look for me," she captioned the image.

Fans are left stunned by the upload, with one of them commenting under the post:

"Costs beauty."

Another fan claimed:

"Spectacular."

Dani Alves's ex-wife Joana Sanz's post

Alves, meanwhile, is currently in jail on allegations of alleged sexual assault at a night club in Barcelona. Sanz announced her split with Alves recently as well.

Joana Sanz dedicated a birthday message for Dani Alves

Dani Alves turned 40 on May 4. Joana Sanz penned a heartfelt birthday message for the former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus full-back. While they have parted ways, Sanz seemingly still has feelings for her former partner.

She termed Alves as a special person in her life. Sanz further stressed on the importance of empathy, love, and more on her post. She wrote on Instagram story (transcribed by Sports Findings):

“Today one of the most important people in my life is celebrating his birthday. I have thought a lot about making this publication, because humanity does not understand empathy and love beyond a relationship, but here I go. I would love to be celebrating my 40th birthday with one of my crazy ideas… Some absurd costume or a game of bubble football. To give examples from recent years.”

Alves is in a difficult spot in his personal life. He remains jailed and has had several bail pleas denied. However, Sanz continues to defend her partner, previously claiming that the former Brazil right-back was charged with false allegations.

Poll : 0 votes