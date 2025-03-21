"Because of what he had to do" - Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink picks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

Former Chelsea attacker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the 'Greatest Of All Time' debate, while also issuing a warning to the former. Speaking to Gambling Zone, the ex-Netherlands international claimed that continuing to play is hampering Ronaldo's legacy.

The 52-year-old mentioned that the Portuguese star ranks higher in his esteem because of what he had to do to get to this level. Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, currently plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, plies his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS but is currently ruled out with a groin injury.

"And if you ask me, Messi or Ronaldo, I will always say Ronaldo because of what he had to do to get to that level and to stay there," he said (via GOAL).

Ronaldo and Messi have not done too badly for themselves after moving away from Europe. This season, Ronaldo has found the back of the net on 28 occasions in 33 matches across all competitions. Messi, meanwhile, has already scored four times in five matches for Inter Miami in their ongoing campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo put in an ordinary performance against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League

Ronaldo's performance in Portugal's recent 1-0 loss to Denmark in the first leg of their Group A quarterfinal wasn't quite up to the mark. He made just three touches in the opposition box despite playing all 90 minutes and had an expected goal percentage of 0.09.

Ronaldo played as the sole centre-forward for Portugal in this game but could not prevent them from crashing to a loss thanks to Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's 78th-minute goal. In this game, Ronaldo had the least number of touches - 30 - amongst all the players from both teams.

He had no successful dribbles in this game, and for a footballer who prides himself in winning one-on-one situations, this will act as a huge setback. Nonetheless, as mentioned earlier, Ronaldo has been in fine form in club football.

Although his club Al Nassr are placed third on the Saudi Pro League table and face stiff competition from Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, Ronaldo's contributions cannot be neglected. He will be keen on overturning his ordinary showing against Denmark in the second leg to be played on March 23.

