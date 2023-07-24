“Because of you that I live” – Elma Aveiro pays heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr through adorable Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro sent a lovely message to Ronaldo Jr. in a heartfelt social media post. Aveiro uploaded a snap of the 13-year-old along with a great caption.

Aveiro captioned her Instagram post:

"Because of you that I live, I'm happy and I will fight until I have no strength ❤️ ❤️ I love you too much."

Ronaldo Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, was born back on June 17, 2010. He has played for the academies of clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

He is also a popular figure among fans for his constant presence beside Ronaldo. Ronaldo Jr. can often be seen training with his father, who is one of the most famous athletes in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on winning trophies with Al-Nassr this season

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. Since making his debut for the Middle-Eastern club, Ronaldo has so far played 19 games for the team.

The Portuguese attacker has scored 14 goals and has provided three assists for the Saudi Pro League side. However, Al-Nassr were unable to win a trophy this past season and finished second in the SPL.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his desire to win silverware with the club this term as he told in a recent conference during the team's pre-season tour in Japan:

"We have a lot (of trophies) this year. We hope to win all the trophies. We know it will be difficult, but we have a good team, coach and new players. The ambitions are the same as last year, and we are looking forward to having a great season. Of course, we want to win some trophies this year. Let's see what happens."

Al-Nassr have appointed 61-year-old Portuguese coach Luis Castro as the team's new manager. They have also been making moves in the summer transfer market and have signed Marcelo Brozovic in the transfer market, with Seko Fofana also set to join the club. The Saudi club are also in negotiations with Sadio Mane regarding a summer move.