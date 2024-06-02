“Because it’s trendy” - Jose Mourinho aims cheeky dig at Premier League clubs after Real Madrid lift Champions League trophy

Jose Mourinho has taken a cheeky dig at Premier League clubs, as Real Madrid lifted the Champions League trophy after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on June 1. The former Chelsea and Roma manager was at Wembley Stadium as a pundit alongside Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

They looked on as Borussia Dortmund nearly put the Madridistas to the sword in the first half, but Karim Adeyemi and Niclas Fullkrug could not finish their chances. Los Blancos came back in the second half and provided a masterclass performance in attack, scoring two to seal the deal and lift the trophy.

Dani Carvajal opened the scoring in the 74th minute with a header at the far post, before Vinicius Junior ensured their win with a well-placed effort with 83 minutes on the clock. Afterward, Jose Mourinho had only words of praise for Real Madrid, who he once managed for three years and won La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana with.

Referring to Los Blancos' structure as a club, he said (via Express):

"It’s a simple structure. Owner, chief scout, manager."

When Ferdinand asked why Premier League clubs had other roles behind the scenes, Mourinho cheekily answered:

"Because it’s trendy."

Edin Terzic discusses defeat after Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in Champions League final

Edin Terzic has discussed his feelings after leading Borussia Dortmund to the final of the Champions League, where he was unable to beat Real Madrid. The manager stated that he was proud with the performance on the night, but he also felt empty.

Terzic spoke after the loss to Real Madrid, saying in his interview (via BeinSports):

"After a [UEFA] Champions League final we've lost, I'm proud but also empty. It's difficult to think about the last 12 months and analyse that period. But I think we've had a season with a lot of ups and downs."

"Today was a perfect example of what is possible with this team, what we can achieve and that's what's important from tomorrow onwards. We have to try to be more consistent."

He added:

"We showed that we were here to win, not just play a game. We were close. Small things missing. But congratulations to them to keep this kind of hunger. You can see why they are champions."

"This is a proud moment. We took 100,000 people from Dortmund to London, and everybody had the belief. It was a fantastic journey, but I'm also a bit empty inside as it was a great opportunity, but we didn't take it."

Although Borussia Dortmund finished fifth in the Bundesliga this season, they will play in the new-format Champions League next season due to the exploits of German teams in Europe this campaign.