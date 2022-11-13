"Because Italy is not playing" - Tottenham manager Antonio Conte names team he's supporting at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has said that he will support England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month because of his star striker Harry Kane.

England, who finished runners-up in last year's UEFA European Championship, are considered one of the dark horses for the title this year. However, Gareth Southgate's side are on in poor run of form, failing to win their last six games.

Meanwhile, Conte's Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a shock 1-0 loss to North Macedonia in the playoffs semi-final. The three-time world champion also missed out on the 2014 edition.

Speaking after Tottenham's recent 4-3 Premier League win over Leeds United, (via football.london), Conte shared his thoughts on the Three Lions ahead of the upcoming World Cup. He said:

"I think he [Harry Kane] feels a lot of responsibility because he's the captain of England. I consider England to be one of the best teams in the world, one of the candidates to have an important tournament."

Conte, who helped Italy finish runners-up in 1994, backed Kane to shine in Qatar and said that he would cheer for England due to his national team's absence. He added:

"For this reason, I know he wants to play an amazing tournament. I wish for him the best and for England because Italy is not playing in the World Cup and for this reason I can become a supporter of England!"

Harry Kane @HKane So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go! So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go! https://t.co/eNg4NSFLWG

Ranked fifth in the world, the Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside the USA, Wales and Iran. The quadrennial tournament will kick off on November 20, with the final on December 18.

Tottenham Hotspur stars to feature in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is set to lead reigning champions France in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies have also received national team call-ups for Argentina, England and Wales respectively.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are expected to be key starters for Denmark and Uruguay respectively. Pape Matar Sarr has been handed a place in Senegal's squad.

While Harry Kane is set to lead England, Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Ivan Perisic are also set to feature for South Korea, Brazil and Croatia respectively in the upcoming tournament.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes