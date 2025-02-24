"Because he never won one" - Ex-Premier League star slams Carragher for ignorant AFCON comment while talking about Liverpool ace Mo Salah

Ahmed Elmohamady has slammed former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for his comments on AFCON. The former Premier League star claimed that the Reds legend would not know what a major tournament is as he has never won one.

Ad

Carragher recently claimed that AFCOn is not a major tournament, which has been refuted by many. Taking to X on Monday, Elmohamady stated that he was proud of winning AFCON twice.

"Jamie Carragher doesn’t know what Major Tournaments is because he never won one. AFCON is A Major Tournament. So proud to won it twice," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Richard Keys, beIN Sports presenter, stated that AFCON is the World Cup for Africans. He added that Jamie Carragher was arrogant to claim that it was not a major tournament and wrote in his blog:

“Never mind the PL’s best ever – Mo Salah might just be Liverpool’s best ever – despite the fact he’s never played in a big tournament. Seriously. What ignorance. Unforgivable ignorance. Time and again down the years I’ve referenced the arrogance of so-called experts that live and work within the borders of the UK who think nothing beyond their territory matters. It’s why our WC here in Qatar was dismissed by so many of them – despite it going on to be the best ever – climaxing with the best games of football I’ve ever seen. ‘Qatar?’, they asked. ‘Not England? Why? How could that happen?’"

Ad

Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge were on Sky Sports when the Liverpool legend commented on AFCON and disagreed with him.

What did Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher say about AFCON?

Jamie Carragher was on Sky Sports on Sunday when he claimed that AFCON was not a major tournament. He claimed that Egypt not winning a major tournament was the main reason for not winning the Ballon d'Or or getting a proper shout for the France Football award.

Ad

Carragher said via Football365:

“I think the problem [is] the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning. I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament… normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now, Real Madrid look really good going for the Champions League. Liverpool will be in that conversation too."

Ad

"Right now he [Salah] is certainly the front runner. If he gets more trophies and titles, that could put him above Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in terms of where he ranks in Liverpool legends because right now he’s right on their shoulders," he added.

Mohamed Salah is touted to be the front-runner for the Ballon d'Or in 2025 after a stellar season with Liverpool, scoring 30 goals and providing 21 assists in 38 games across competitions. He is in the final months of his contract at Anfield and is yet to sign a new deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback