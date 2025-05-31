“Because of the physique” - Ex-Barcelona chief says Lamine Yamal plays more like 33-year-old star than Lionel Messi 

Former Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez has claimed that Lamine Yamal reminds him of Neymar Jr. more than Lionel Messi. He believes that the Spaniard has a similar physique and style to the Brazilian legend.
Fernandez said that Yamal has been doing outstanding things despite being just 17 years old. He added that the Barcelona youngster does not deserve to be compared to Messi and said via Barca Universal:
“He has only been at the highest level for two years. And yes, he’s doing amazing things, it’s true. And with only 17 years old, an outrage. But I don’t like to compare players, I think it’s not fair to anyone. I don’t think Leo deserves to be constantly compared, and I don’t think the kid has to carry that weight either. Lamine is spectacular. I like him a lot. But of course, Leo is Leo. He is a unique case."
"I have been lucky enough to be with Johan, with Kempes in Valencia, who at that time was the best in the world, I have known Maradona a lot, I had Di Stefano as a coach… And what Leo has done is incomparable. Well, football-wise, maybe he reminds me more of Neymar than Messi. Because of the physique, because of the way he plays. In that sense, he looks more like him. He has a very serious way of playing, yes, it can be.”
Fernandez believes that the Barcelona star should be left alone without any comparisons with Lionel Messi. He stated that the teenager does not deserve the pressure that comes with the Argentine legend's name.
Lamine Yamal not interested in Barcelona legend Lionel Messi comparisons
Lamine Yamal spoke about the Lionel Messi comparisons earlier this season and claimed that he was not interested. He stated that the plan remains to enjoy his time on the pitch for Barcelona and not replicate what the legends have done at the club.
He said via FlashScore:
"I don't compare myself to him because I don't compare myself to anyone -- and much less with Messi. We are thinking about improving ourselves, every day, and on being better on the next day. So I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less -- I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself."
Lamine Yamal played a key role in Barcelona winning the Supercopa de Espana, Copa del Rey, and LaLiga this season. He also had a vital role in their UEFA Champions League run, which ended in the semifinal. He registered 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games across competitions.