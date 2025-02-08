"Because of talent and desire” - Pique snubs Pedri, Gavi as he names 3 current Barcelona stars who can get into sextuple winning squad

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has snubbed Pedri and Gavi while naming three current Blaugrana players who can get into the sextuple-winning squad. Notably, Pep Guardiola was the manager at Camp Nou who led the Catalan giants to the unprecedented feat in 2009.

He led them to win the Copa del Rey, La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup, the European Super Cup, and finally the Club World Cup. Players like Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta were a part of the squad during that feat.

Gerard Pique was asked about the players in the current Barcelona squad who might break into that legendary winning team. He mentioned players like Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha, while snubbing others like Pedri, Gavi, and Robert Lewandowski. The club legend admitted to Marca (via Daily Mail):

"That was one of the best teams in history. I'd say very few [would get in]... In our Barca there were great players. It's a shame we didn't have a Lamine Yamal, Cubarsi or a Raphinha who are at a great level, but in those positions there was Messi, Puyol, Villa, Henry or Eto'o.

"We're talking about top players. I think those who are there now have to earn the right to be in that team. They can get there because of talent and desire, but they need to win big titles."

This season, the current Barcelona squad has been quite remarkable, especially in cup competitions. They have already won the Supercopa de Espana, beating Real Madrid on January 12. Back in October, they also trounced their eternal rivals 4-0 at the Lluis Companys.

Barcelona manager speaks about squad ahead of upcoming clash

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has spoken about his squad ahead of their upcoming match against Sevilla. The Blaugrana will travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan tomorrow (February 9) for their La Liga clash, where they will look to pick up all three points.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the clash, Hansi Flick revealed (via club website):

"All the team is doing well. They are showing that and we are creating a lot of chances. Now we have a lot of players available and it's good to have fresh legs. I am very happy. There's a good atmosphere in the dressing room and that's key. They are all battling and that's great."

Barcelona are currently sitting in third place on the La Liga table with 45 points from 22 games. They have a chance to get into second place if Atletico Madrid are able to beat Real Madrid in their upcoming derby clash.

