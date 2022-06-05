"Becoming an all-round player" - Michael Owen compares 23-year-old midfielder to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard 

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has compared West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to Anfield hero Steven Gerrard.

Rice, 23, continues to grow into one of Europe's most renowned midfielders with yet another stellar season for the Hammers. The English ace has made 50 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing four assists in a season that has drawn acclaim.

Owen believes Rice is becoming a more well-rounded player with each passing campaign.

He told Channel 4 (via Express):

"That central midfield role is one of the most disciplined."

He continued:

“I played with one of the very best in Steven Gerrard. He was actually a bit too good to sit there and be disciplined. It was a bit too exciting for him to see a chance to get forward. He was almost better than the central midfield role."

Gerrard was renowned for both his defensive talent alongside his attacking prowess in the heart of Liverpool's midfield.

Owen believes Rice is showing signs of Gerrard's brilliance, adding:

“He does show signs of a Steven Gerrard – big, powerful, long action, a brilliant passer of the ball. He's not just a central midfielder anymore. He breaks the game up so well, and now he's opening up and adding those long runs to his game, becoming an all-round player."

Top clubs willing to wait for Declan Rice next summer but not Liverpool

Declan Rice is highly sought after but his price is off-putting

Declan Rice has been the subject of huge transfer speculation with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all reportedly interested.

However, Simon Johnson reports that the top sides are willing to wait for Rice to run down his contract further so that his price lessens.

West Ham manager David Moyes has placed a huge £150 million fee on the Hammers' vice-captain (per Mail).

This could lead to Rice remaining at West Ham for a further year before heading elsewhere, with the midfielder having recently rejected an 8 year £200,000 a-week deal.

He appears to be happy to continue with the Hammers before making the jump to a top side (per Mirror).

That may come next summer with City, Chelsea and United likely to be circling still if he continues his eye-catching displays.

Liverpool, however, have shown no interest as of yet in the English midfielder despite likely losing out on Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid. The Reds were interested in the 22-year-old French midfielder but he seems to be heading to Madrid this summer (per Fabrizio Romano).

