“Becoming a liability”, “this guy is buns” – Arsenal fans point fingers at ‘very bad’ player who ‘got out of jail’ despite error against Manchester United

Arsenal fans have good reason to be upset with Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners goalkeeper made a shocking error that nearly led to a goal.

In the 11th minute, he played a rather poor pass out of the back, sending the ball directly to Manchester United. The ball got to Bruno Fernandes who tried to lob the ball over Ramsdale, but Gunners defender Gabriel saved the goalkeeper by blocking the attempt.

The chance would have put the Red Devils level if it had gone in, and some Arsenal fans were understandably furious with the goalkeeper for his nearly fatal error. Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy fans:

Kildare Gunner @KildareGunner Superb defending from Gabriel there. Got Ramsdale out of jail Superb defending from Gabriel there. Got Ramsdale out of jail

lano 🖤 @lanorosetta Ramsdale don't do that again pls Ramsdale don't do that again pls

🇵🇸 @HarshG00ner Ramsdale needs to fucking wake up. Been shite for weeks now Ramsdale needs to fucking wake up. Been shite for weeks now

memphis bleek @jadensity ramsdale again deary me this guy is buns ramsdale again deary me this guy is buns

Luka 🇮🇹 @Lukathfc It’s not even funny to joke about Ramsdale anymore, he’s just very bad It’s not even funny to joke about Ramsdale anymore, he’s just very bad

Now at half-time, the Gunners are currently leading the match 2-1, thanks to an early goal from Nuno Tavares, as well as a penalty from Bukayo Saka. They will have to be wary as United have pulled one goal back, thanks to a brilliant run and finish by Red Devils' superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both sides are gunning for Champions League slots in the league, and the winner of this clash will certainly improve their chances before the season ends.

Arsenal are intent on signing Youri Tielemans: Reports

According to CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs (via The Daily Cannon), Arsenal have emerged as the front runners to secure the services of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The report states that the Gunners have held fruitful talks with the star’s representatives and are confident of securing his services in the summer.

The Belgian has reportedly refused to sign an extension with the reigning FA cup holders and is said to be available for £25 million, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Tielemans has been impressive since he joined Leicester and has drawn the attention of clubs across Europe who have kept an eye on the midfielder. He has found the back of the net seven times and laid on three assists in 42 games for Leicester City this season, and is considered a bright prospect in European football.

If the reports are accurate, Mikel Arteta will be adding another talented young player to his young and hungry Arsenal outfit.

