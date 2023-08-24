"Becoming the next Dibu Martinez", "Thank you again" - Fans hail Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate for performance in S/F against Cincinnati

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami came out on top against Cincinnati in the semi-finals of the US Open Cup, thanks in large part to Drake Callender's heroics during the penalty shootout. Fans took notice of the goalkeeper's prowess and have taken to social media to hail him.

The match began with The Garys charging ahead, with their captain Luciano Costa seizing a rebound at the edge of the Miami box. With determined effort, Costa broke through, pushing the ball past Callender to put his side on the scoreboard. A rapid counter-attack from Cincinnati saw them double their lead, as Brandon Vazquez unleash a stunning right-footed drive into the net.

Inter Miami, however, were far from done. The magic of Lionel Messi began to unfold as he initiated a sublime free kick that connected with Leonardo Campana, whose powerful header reduced the deficit. As if once wasn't enough, Messi delivered yet another dazzling assist to Campana, leveling the score late on with a deftly nodded goal.

The drama continued as Inter Miami took the lead for the first time in extra time, with Josef Martinez making a brilliant run and confidently sliding the ball past Cincinnati's goalkeeper. However, Yuya Kubo executed a magnificent strike to even the score once again at 3-3.

With the match hanging in the balance, the outcome was left to a penalty shootout, where the spotlight shifted to Miami's goalkeeper, Drake Callender. Cool under pressure, Callender emerged as the hero of the night, saving a crucial penalty to guide Inter Miami to the final of the US Open Cup.

Social media erupted with admiration for Callender's performance, with fans lauding his skills and determination with tweets like these:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rising star Benjamin Cremaschi seals Inter Miami's place in the US Open Cup final, reveals Lionel Messi's words

Just days after lifting the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami have earned a spot in another cup final. This time the spotlight was on 18-year-old sensation Benjamin Cremaschi, whose decisive penalty in the shootout pushed his team to the brink of victory in the US Open Cup.

Despite a more dominant display by Cincinnati throughout the match, it was Inter Miami's late rally that enabled them to take the game to penalties. Benjamin Cremaschi proved his mettle under extreme pressure, as he calmly struck the winning penalty to push them into the final.

After the game, Cremaschi spoke to reporters and shared the congratulatory words from his iconic teammate, Lionel Messi, saying (via AS):

"Messi just congratulated me, he's a winner. Sometimes I sit down and think about the position that I'm in, it's incredible. I just know that I have to keep on working."

Miami's thrilling penalty shootout victory has propelled them into another final. As the Herons look forward to the US Open Cup final, they will be hoping that players like Drake Callender, Lionel Messi, and Benjamin Cremaschi can secure the trophy.