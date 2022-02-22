"Been in my dream team" - Rio Ferdinand lavishes praise on Arsenal duo

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has praised Arsenal stars Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka. Both players have been crucial to the Gunners' attack this season.

Smith Rowe has scored 10 goals and made two assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners. Meanwhile, Saka has scored eight and assisted four in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Their impact cannot only be measured in goals as their performances on the pitch have been brilliant as well. If not for some poor finishing by Arsenal's strikers, their numbers would've been even higher.

Hale end produces again. Most Premier League goals scored for Arsenal this season:◉ 9 - Emile Smith Rowe◉ 7 - Bukayo SakaHale end produces again. Most Premier League goals scored for Arsenal this season: ◉ 9 - Emile Smith Rowe◉ 7 - Bukayo Saka Hale end produces again. 🙌 https://t.co/9OeeqgR8sF

Speaking on his YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Ferdinand praised the two stars, saying:

“ESR is doing his thing man. I’ve loved him from the start of the season, he’s been in my dream team and everything. He’s one that I think other big clubs will be looking at, Saka as well especially."

Both players have come through Arsenal's academy and hence are extremely liked by their fans as well. Smith Rowe broke into the first team in 2020 after some good performances after Boxing Day. This even got him a new contract and the #10 shirt (previously worn by Mesut Ozil) at the start of the current season.

Meanwhile, Saka broke through towards the end of 2019. He was even named the 2020-21 player of the season for the club. He scored seven goals and made 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions last season.

How long can Arsenal hold on to Saka and Smith Rowe?

Bukayo Saka is just 20-year-old while Emile Smith Rowe is just 21. Both players have shown immense potential and talent. Hence, it is natural that big clubs will come looking to sign them both sooner rather than later.

Saka was even linked with a move to Liverpool in January but no initiations were made by the Reds. However, they could come for the England winger in the summer.

He has scored or assisted against 20 of them. Bukayo Saka has started games against 23 different Premier League clubs during his Arsenal career so far. He has scored or assisted against 20 of them. https://t.co/r2pZ477uWv

The key to the future of the two young stars could be Arsenal's qualification for the Champions League. They are currently engaged in a tight race for the top four in the Premier League with Manchester United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners currently sit in sixth place. Numerically, they are the likeliest of the five teams to qualify for the Champions League. If they do, it could go a long way in keeping Saka and Smith Rowe at the club for a longer period.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava