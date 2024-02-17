“Been so good” - Ian Wright impressed by display from 25-year-old Arsenal star in Burnley win

Ian Wright was impressed by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's performance during the 5-0 Premier League routing of Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, February 17.

The Norwegian opened the scoring in the fourth minute and also had an assist. Bukayo Saka scored a brace (41', 47'). Leandro Trossard (66') and Kai Havertz (78') were also on the scoresheet.

However, it was Odegaard, 25, who impressed Wright the most. The Arsenal legend tweeted:

"Odegaard been so good."

Apart from scoring and assisting, Odegaard also completed 61 passes with an 85% accuracy. He completed one cross and two long balls as well.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have scored a combined 11 goals in two back-to-back away games. Mikel Arteta's side are second in the league, with 55 points from 25 games, two points behind Liverpool.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praises Martin Odegaard's performance against Burnley

Martin Odegaard has been in fabulous form in recent games. The 25-year-old has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 31 appearances across competitions.

Odegaard's form has been crucial in the north Londoners's back-to-back away wins. Arteta expressed satisfaction at his captain's display (via The Mirror):

"I think confidence-wise he's in a really good moment. Physically as well the way he's applied himself defending and attacking. The connection and the movement that he gives us on that right-hand side it's really good. He's hitting form."

The Gunners travel to FC Porto on Wednesday (February 21) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Arteta is keen on seeing his team continue their momentum (via Mirror):

"I think the threat, the purpose, the activity and the connections of the players are flowing and they really want it. We have momentum now and we have to maintain it.

"Now we leave the Premier League. We go to Porto, which will be a really tough environment, so just prepare to play well again and be ourselves."

Arsenal are in a rich vein of form, winning their last five games - all in the league - since their 2-0 FA Cup third-round home defeat to Liverpool.