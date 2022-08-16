“Been horrible for months now” “Genuinely bottom tier” - Liverpool fans believe key player is ‘washed’ after ‘terrible’ showing against Palace

Liverpool are currently losing to Crystal Palace in their Premier League fixture on Monday, August 15. The Anfield faithful have little reason to be pleased with the football on display, and have singled out defensive midfielder Fabinho for criticism. While they are frustrated with how tightly the Eagles have defended, the fans are unhappy with the way the Reds conceded the opening goal of the game.

A brilliant counterattack from Patrick Vieira's men saw Jurgen Klopp's side stumble in defense, and the player who stumbled was Fabinho. The defensive midfielder was easily dribbled past by Eberechi Eze, who threaded a quality throughpass to Wilfried Zaha. The winger cut inside the box and put the ball past Allison Becker in the 32nd minute.

Liverpool supporters have taken to Twitter to slam their defensive midfielder for his inability to hold off Eze, which led to the first goal of the game. Here is a selection of tweets from the Anfield faithful slamming the star:

ً @Bk8iP3 Fabinho wow…just wow that was way too easy Fabinho wow…just wow that was way too easy

🤽🏾‍♂️ @Luchoresi My confirmation again. Fabinho is genuinely bottom tier this guy isn’t good just accept it My confirmation again. Fabinho is genuinely bottom tier this guy isn’t good just accept it

‏ً @3Kashaveli Fabinho and high lines might be a thing of the past, it doesn’t work Fabinho and high lines might be a thing of the past, it doesn’t work

- @disgame22 Fabinho is fuckin washed man Fabinho is fuckin washed man

Laurie @LFCLaurie Fabinho has been horrible for months now. Fabinho has been horrible for months now.

EiF @EiFSoccer Fantastic finish from Zaha, but brilliant from Eze to set that up.



Completely takes Fabinho out of the game and timed his pass to perfection.



Fabinho had to foul him there as cynical as it sounds. Can’t let him through. Fantastic finish from Zaha, but brilliant from Eze to set that up.Completely takes Fabinho out of the game and timed his pass to perfection. Fabinho had to foul him there as cynical as it sounds. Can’t let him through.

cat @lfccxt fabinho 🥲 feel like he just falls on his ass and mistimes tackles all the time recently fabinho 🥲 feel like he just falls on his ass and mistimes tackles all the time recently

Matt @ElNino9Aleyenda Fabinho has been terrible, Nat tried to play offside but unfortunately he’s not good enough at this level.



All that domination for nothing. Fabinho has been terrible, Nat tried to play offside but unfortunately he’s not good enough at this level.All that domination for nothing.

Liverpool will need to perform to their best in the second half to make a comeback and win the game if they are to secure all three points in front of their fans.

Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace: The Reds are currently losing after a thrilling first half

Despite controlling vast swathes of the game, Klopp's men headed into half-time 1-0 down at home to Crystal palace. The Reds controlled over 70% of possession in the first half, but for some reason were unable to find the back of the net.

The Eagles, on the other hand, have taken the chance they have been presented with, with Eze providing talismanic Ivorian forward Zaha with an assist. The England youth international bamboozled Fabinho before playing in Zaha, who found the bottom corner of Liverpool’s net with some aplomb.

The Reds have been the dominant side and will hope to remedy the situation as soon as possible. However, fans will be wary, with the Reds only winning one of the last 11 games where they trailed at half-time. Darwin Nunez's red card in the 57th minute will only make things tougher for the 10-men Reds.

Patrick Vieira will hope his side can hold out for a result at Anfield after their goal. However, with the game now into the business end, it is sure to be a contest before the final whistle.

