“Been looking forward to watching the chaos he brings”, “Will miss him today” – Liverpool fans ‘gutted’ as 2 key players are not named in squad to face Nottingham Forest

Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on a place in Liverpool's matchday squad to face Nottingham Forest today (October 22), leaving fans disappointed.

Liverpool are set to face Nottingham Forest in their 11th Premier League match of the season at the City Ground this afternoon. They have failed to win away from home in the league so far this term, but will look to set the record straight today.

The Reds currently sit seventh in the table with 16 points and have had an underwhelming start to the campaign. However, they go into the match against the Tricky Trees on the back of a three-match winning run.

Jurgen Klopp and Co's chances of adding to the tally will be boosted by the fact that Nottingham Forest sit bottom of the table. Steve Cooper's side have won only one of their 11 matches so far.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Liverpool have named their starting XI for the match. Klopp has notably made five changes to the team that beat West Ham United 1-0 during the week.

James Milner and Andrew Robertson have replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold and Konstantinos Tsimikas in the lineup respectively. Fabinho has also come into the starting XI.

However, Nunez and Thiago have notably failed to claim a spot in the squad due to fitness issues. The two have been key players for Liverpool in recent weeks, but have been forced to sit this one out.

This is how Liverpool fans reacted to Nunez and Thiago missing out on a place in the squad:

Liverpool FC



#NOTLIV Our line-up to take on Nottingham Forest today

One Reds supporter wrote:

"So disappointed to learn that Darwin Nunez is injured for today's game. Been looking forward to watching the chaos he brings."

So disappointed to learn that Darwin Nunez was injured for todays game. Been looking forward to watching the chaos he brings. #NOTLIV

Ah it's not serious, Thiago has a ear infection. Will miss him today.

Thiago has an ear infection. You can't make it up. Glad it's not serious

It now remains to be seen how Klopp and Co. will cope with the absence of Nunez and Thiago

How have Nunez and Thiago fared for Liverpool this term?

The Reds signed Nunez from Portuguese giants Benfica for a deal worth €100 million in the summer. The striker had a slow start to his life on Merseyside, but has recently been finding his rhythm.

Nunez has notably found the back of the net in each of his last three starts for the Anfield outfit. However, he will miss the match against Nottingham Forest due to a muscle injury.

Thiago, on the other hand, has made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield outfit this season. He has been sidelined for today's match due to an ear infection.

