"Been paying for his followers for years" - WWE superstar The Rock jokingly says Cristiano Ronaldo has been buying Instagram followers

WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has jokingly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has been buying Instagram followers.

Johnson, a WWE legend and a Hollywood icon, is one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment industry. He has a massive 398 million followers on Instagram a this point.

While Johnson's following count is impressive, it's dwarfed by Cristiano Ronaldo's. The Portugal and Al-Nassr captain boasts over 600 million followers on the social media platform (623 million), ranking him ahead of anyone else.

In a recent interview, The Rock was asked his opinion on Ronaldo. He jokingly claimed that Ronaldo has been buying followers before saying that he would love to hang out with the 39-year-old. The Rock said (via Pulse Sports):

“Oh my God… he’s [Ronaldo] been paying for his followers for years.”

Check out The Rock's comments below:

The Rock concluded:

"I am kidding. He's my boy."

Kyle Walker speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's influence in the Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. He has already become the face of the league and has helped the league's popularity grow by leaps and bounds.

After Ronaldo joined the SPL, names like Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, Neymar and others have made the switch to the league. Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has now hailed Ronaldo's impact on the division.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on the FIVE Channel, Walker said (via GOATTWorld on X):

"Without a doubt, money played a major role in the transfer of distinguished players to the Saudi League, and this is a natural factor. But Cristiano Ronaldo opened that door when you watch him move there."

Ronaldo has kept fans entertained with his performances on the pitch. He is currently this season's leading scorer, netting 22 goals in 21 league appearances. The Portuguese legend also has nine assists to his name.

Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr are second in the SPL table with 65 points from 23 matches. Luis Castro's side, however, trail league leaders Al-Hilal by a massive margin of 12 points.